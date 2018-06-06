10 of the best liquid gifts for Father's Day

Whatever his taste (and your budget), one of these top drops is bound to please. Sam Wylie-Harris sorts prime pours for deserving dads.

A text or a card just doesn’t cut it any more. So if he’s fond of a tipple, treat Daddy Dearest to a fine wine, super spirit, designer label or signature cocktail to satisfy his thirst and warrant his Sunday best.

Here are 10 of the best…

1. Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin (£9.99 for 70cl, Aldi)

(Aldi/PA)

A gold medal-winner at the International Wine & Spirits Challenge 2018, this classic gin scores every time with its punchy juniper and citrus notes. Get your hands on some black peppercorns for garnish and serve in a large wine glass for a modern take on a G&T.



2. McPherson’s The Full Fifteen Sparkling Red NV, South Eastern Australia (currently reduced to £10.79 from £11.99, Laithwaites.co.uk)

(Laithwaites/PA)

Why have a sparkling white when you can have a sparkling red instead? Especially if the flavoursome fizz is a little bit more muscular (14% abv) than a brut bubbly. A rich ruby red with a sunny nature, ripe berry fruits are complemented by aromas of lightly spiced blackberries and cherries, and a fine, persistent mousse.

3. Kraken Rum With Mason Jar Gift Set (£17.95, 31Dover.com)

(31 Dover/PA)

Taking cocktails back to basics, this cute little gift pack contains a branded mason jar glass and a bottle of this extremely tasty Caribbean black spiced rum. With cinnamon, coffee and vanilla aromas and flavours of liquorice, cinnamon and ginger, top with ginger beer and a squeeze of fresh lime to create Kraken’s signature Perfect Storm.

4. Curiouser and Curiouser Chapter 1: Wild Fermented Chardonnay & Bacchus Sour Ale (£20, 4.9% abv, 75cl, CuriousBrewery.com)

(Chapel Down/PA)

The first in a new series of small batch beers made by English winemakers Chapel Down, this is a stylish sour with an element of the unknown. A limited-edition brew, the fresh acidity of the sour ale is balanced by the smooth and textural flavours characteristic of English wine to give intense aromas of citrus and toasted nuts with hints of vanilla. A crown cork and wax seal hints at something special.

5. The Cocktail Club subscription (from £17 per month for a yearly membership, TheCocktailMan.co.uk)

(The Cocktail Man/PA)

If he’s a budding mixologist looking for fresh ideas, or just wants to enjoy a classic cocktail without the hassle of foraging for all the ingredients, The Cocktail Man will send him a box of different ingredients every month, along with an expert instructions guide, to create four bespoke cocktails at home. Includes recipe cards, premium spirits and liqueurs, plus cocktail garnishes.

6. Father’s Day Pack – 12 (£25.95, Beerwulf.com)

(Beerwulf/PA)

Craft beer specialists Beerwulf have teamed up with Dutch brewery Kompaan to create this bumper box, which can be delivered within 48 hours with a personalized message. Featuring 12 bottles of curated craft beers in six different styles from four countries, highlights include Kompaan’s fruity, hoppy Mentor (5.4% abv), Cornet, a strong 8.5% blonde beer brewed by Brouwerij Palm in Belgium, and Britain’s ever popular Punk IPA (5.6% abv) by Brewdog.

7. Hayman’s London Dry Gin Limited Edition (currently reduced to £21 from £26 until June 12, at selected Waitrose stores nationwide)

(Hayman’s /PA)

Smartly dressed in a distinctive blue sleeve, with custom-drawn illustrations of Victorian street lamps to reflect its heritage, Hayman’s is not only steeped in tradition but classically balanced botanicals. Juniper forward, with coriander, angelica root, citrus peel and exotic spice among the 10 botanicals, this is bright, fresh and one to get your hands on.

8. Tincup American Whiskey (£32.75 for 70cl, TheWhiskeyExchange.com)

(Tincup/PA)

With an Old Fashioned trending as the bestselling cocktail, why not treat the old man to a bottle of Tincup? It boasts an unusually high rye content (32%) and provides a bolder, spicier flavour profile compared to other bourbons. The cap doubles as a cup and can be sipped neat over ice – or stirred with Angostura bitters, a sugar cube, ice and a slice of orange for garnish to create one of the great classics.

9. Loch Lomond ‘The Open’ Special Edition (£35 for 70cl, LochLomondWhiskies.com, available from June 11)

(Loch Lomond/PA)

Never mind his handicap, Loch Lomond are encouraging whisky lovers to swing into Father’s Day with this special release to celebrate their partnership with The Open golf championship. Presented in a themed gift box, this is a complex single malt with vibrant fruity notes, a lick of creamy vanilla oak, notes of maple syrup on the mid palate, and a subtle hint of peaty smoke on the finish.

10. Salentein Primus Malbec 2014, Mendoza, Argentina (£47.57, EasyWineShop.co.uk)

(Salentein/PA)

Impress him with a mighty malbec from this premier-league producer, and you’ll be top of the table. Just make sure to decant the wine 30-60 minutes before serving to best savour the rich and complex aromas and intense raspberry, plum and blueberry flavours with captivating notes of violet, black pepper and tobacco. Structured with real elegance and well balanced acidity that brings lovely freshness, it’s textbook stuff from one of Argentina’s best estates.

© Press Association 2018