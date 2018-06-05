5 festival food trucks to catch on the road this summer

Whether you're into vegan wraps or mac and cheese, we've got you covered.

Festival season is practically upon us, but if you’re more interested in the food line-up this summer than the music offerings, you’re not alone.

Here are the big hitting food trucks we’d have headlining if it was up to us, and that you can find popping up across the festival circuit over the coming months.

Agree that anything cooked over flames is better? Then you’ll enjoy DJ BBQ & the BBQ Zoo crew who combine grilling with live fire shows. They cook over blazing embers with consummate flare, scorching haunches, ribs and more – don’t expect measley burgers or bland hotdogs. These guys bring the heat.

Catch them at: Camp Bestival, Bestival, Big Grill Dublin, Big Feastival

Who can say no to comfort food like mac ‘n’ cheese? Especially at a festival when, considering all that cider, you could probably do with something rich and cheesy to line your stomach. Served from a giant cast iron skillet and made from scratch, Anna Mae’s mac ‘n’ cheese comes with all sorts of toppings, from bacon and basil (The Don Macaroni) to bbq sauce and crispy onions (The Kanye Western).

Catch them at: Field Day, LoveBox, The Big Feastival, Latitude

These guys started out by cooking out of a converted 1964 Mini Cooper (and still do), grilling huge skewers of 24-hour marinated chicken tikka over charcoal under the bonnet, before squishing the tender meat into naan style wraps. They also rustle up wood-fired Neapolitan style pizza. It’s win-win.

Catch them at: Field Day, Latitude, Camp Bestival

Mama’s Jerk is famed for its use of a family recipe for jerk barbecue marinade (courtesy of Mama Charlotte) – expect brilliant levels of spice and heat slathered on chicken, pork and rotis. Don’t miss their addictive rice and peas either.

Catch them at: Latitude, Field Day, Street Feast

This Bristol based vegan Japanese food bar and stall is all about fresh and healthy rolled vegan sushi burritos. From ‘Hoisin Duck’ and Thai Sweet Potato to ‘Avocado Kiss’, it will fill up both your belly and soul after some serious dancing. Moreover, each wrap you buy plants a tree and feeds a child, through the projects Happy Maki supports.

Catch them at: Latitude, Bestival, The Big Feastival, Camp Bestival

