You've probably been saying 'lassi' wrong - so what's actually the right way?

In case this is making you thirsty, here's a quick rundown on how to make the drink.

From pho to bouillabaisse, there are a whole lot of food and drink terms that are quite tricky to pronounce.

But what about the ones you think you’ve got locked down, but actually don’t? Many people happily pronounce the drink”lassi” like it’s spelled, but this isn’t quite right.

hello white people these two items are not pronounced the same way. i am sorry we spelled it "lassi" instead of "lussi" but please, you have to stop, i am begging you. pic.twitter.com/U2Tq2AaLVP — ahmed ali akbar (@radbrowndads) June 4, 2018

Twitter user and podcast host Ahmed Ali Akbar has gently pointed out that the yoghurt-based drink from the Indian subcontinent is actually pronounced “lussi.”

And don’t worry, because Akbar is here to help your lassi educational journey, with the aid of some videos full of fun facts – just take note of his pronunciation.

so! lassi 101! lassi is rhymes with ‘fussy,’ not with celebrity dog name (credit @nycplayer). the ‘s’ comes at end of the first syllable as well as the beginning of second. take a listen, class! with your help, we can kill lassie in a generation. proud of all my eager students pic.twitter.com/MxKvUSGGmr — ahmed ali akbar (@radbrowndads) June 5, 2018

Still feeling a bit confused by how it’s actually said? Akbar’s got your back.

still not getting it? welcome to lassi 102! we can move beyond ‘rhymed with fussy’ to even greater, browner pastures pic.twitter.com/Tex6k7E5T1 — ahmed ali akbar (@radbrowndads) June 5, 2018

And some people are really appreciating this clarification.

I had no idea. Thank you for clarifying! — Jennifer Blakeslee (@TheseManicGulls) June 4, 2018

I had no idea it was pronounced 'lussi.' Awesome to learn something new! Thanks for the heads up! — Suzie Wood (@eizusdoow) June 5, 2018

Now we’ve cleared up that “lassi” actually rhymes with “fussy,” we don’t know about you but it seems like high time we started drinking one instead of chatting about it.

Luckily, it’s a pretty easy drink to whip up. For a mango lassi, all you do is blend together fresh mango, yoghurt, a splash of milk or water (optional), and sugar for the base. From there, you can add any extra touches you like – including cardamom pods and vanilla, or crushed pistachios for a garnish. There’s also salted lassi, without fruit, traditionally flavoured with cumin leaves or mint.

