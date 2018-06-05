10 great gifts for Father's Day

Because socks and wine are just a cop out, says Claire Spreadbury.

Father’s Day seems to evoke pretty much the same reaction every year; a bit of an eye-roll and a hopeless sigh. What do you buy a dad to say thank you? If you have cash to splash, it’s much easier. If he’s a drinker who lives close by, taking him to the pub for a bit of time-out together is likely to get a thumbs up. But if you need some other ideas, here are some of our favourite presents – perfect for a pa just like yours.

1. Headphones that tell the world he’s still stylish



(Jacamo/PA)



Beats by Dre EP Headphones in Red, £99, Jacamo (jacamo.co.uk)

2. A kit that means he can make his own amp

(Prezzybox/PA)

Haynes – Mini Amp Kit, £19.99, Prezzybox (prezzybox.com)

3. A fitness tracker he’ll really want to use

(Fitbit/PA)

Fitbit Versa, £199.99 (fitbit.com)

4. A game station for anyone who grew up in the Eighties

(Firebox/PA)

Commodore 64 Mini, £69.99, Firebox (firebox.com)

5. The coolest tea towel ever made

(National Theatre Bookshop/PA)

David Bowie Tea Towel, £12.50, National Theatre Bookshop (shop.nationaltheatre.org.uk)

6. A selection of beers he can actually get excited about

(BeerBods/PA)

The Modern Classics Box, £36, BeerBods (beerbods.co.uk)

7. A VR set that shows he’s down with the kids

(Google/PA)

Google Daydream View, currently reduced to £49 from £99, Google store (store.google.com)

8. A fancy leather washbag

(Zippo/PA)

Leather Toiletry Bag, £43, Zippo (zippo.co.uk)

9. Gin he’s never heard of before

(That Boutique-y Gin Company/PA)

Moonshot Gin from That Boutique-y Gin Company, £32.95, Master of Malt (masterofmalt.com)

10. Marshmallows with booze in them



(The Marshmallowist/PA)

Spiced Tomato + Vodka Marshmallows, £7.50, The Marshmallowist (themarshmallowist.com)

