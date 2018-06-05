10 great gifts for Father's Day

10 great gifts for Father's Day5th Jun 18 | Lifestyle
Because socks and wine are just a cop out, says Claire Spreadbury.
Father’s Day seems to evoke pretty much the same reaction every year; a bit of an eye-roll and a hopeless sigh. What do you buy a dad to say thank you? If you have cash to splash, it’s much easier. If he’s a drinker who lives close by, taking him to the pub for a bit of time-out together is likely to get a thumbs up. But if you need some other ideas, here are some of our favourite presents – perfect for a pa just like yours.
1. Headphones that tell the world he’s still stylish
Beats by Dre EP Headphones in Red, £99, Jacamo (jacamo.co.uk)
2. A kit that means he can make his own amp
Haynes – Mini Amp Kit, £19.99, Prezzybox (prezzybox.com)
3. A fitness tracker he’ll really want to use
Fitbit Versa, £199.99 (fitbit.com)
4. A game station for anyone who grew up in the Eighties
Commodore 64 Mini, £69.99, Firebox (firebox.com)
5. The coolest tea towel ever made
David Bowie Tea Towel, £12.50, National Theatre Bookshop (shop.nationaltheatre.org.uk)
6. A selection of beers he can actually get excited about
The Modern Classics Box, £36, BeerBods (beerbods.co.uk)
7. A VR set that shows he’s down with the kids
Google Daydream View, currently reduced to £49 from £99, Google store (store.google.com)
8. A fancy leather washbag
Leather Toiletry Bag, £43, Zippo (zippo.co.uk)
9. Gin he’s never heard of before
Moonshot Gin from That Boutique-y Gin Company, £32.95, Master of Malt (masterofmalt.com)
10. Marshmallows with booze in them
Spiced Tomato + Vodka Marshmallows, £7.50, The Marshmallowist (themarshmallowist.com)
© Press Association 2018