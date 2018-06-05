10 great gifts for Father's Day

5th Jun 18 | Lifestyle

Because socks and wine are just a cop out, says Claire Spreadbury.

9b2331ae-c13e-4335-8150-13875e341065

Father’s Day seems to evoke pretty much the same reaction every year; a bit of an eye-roll and a hopeless sigh. What do you buy a dad to say thank you? If you have cash to splash, it’s much easier. If he’s a drinker who lives close by, taking him to the pub for a bit of time-out together is likely to get a thumbs up. But if you need some other ideas, here are some of our favourite presents – perfect for a pa just like yours.

1. Headphones that tell the world he’s still stylish

Beats by Dre headphones
(Jacamo/PA)


 Beats by Dre EP Headphones in Red, £99, Jacamo (jacamo.co.uk)

2. A kit that means he can make his own amp

How to make your own mini amp kit
(Prezzybox/PA)

Haynes – Mini Amp Kit, £19.99, Prezzybox (prezzybox.com)

3. A fitness tracker he’ll really want to use

Fitbit Versa
(Fitbit/PA)

Fitbit Versa, £199.99 (fitbit.com)

4. A game station for anyone who grew up in the Eighties

A re-worked Commadore 64
(Firebox/PA)

Commodore 64 Mini, £69.99, Firebox (firebox.com)

5. The coolest tea towel ever made

David Bowie tea towel
(National Theatre Bookshop/PA)

David Bowie Tea Towel, £12.50, National Theatre Bookshop (shop.nationaltheatre.org.uk)

6. A selection of beers he can actually get excited about

A Modern Classics selection box of BeerBods beer
(BeerBods/PA)

The Modern Classics Box, £36, BeerBods (beerbods.co.uk)

7. A VR set that shows he’s down with the kids

Google's VR headset
(Google/PA)

Google Daydream View, currently reduced to £49 from £99, Google store (store.google.com)

8. A fancy leather washbag

A leather washbag by Zippo
(Zippo/PA)

Leather Toiletry Bag, £43, Zippo (zippo.co.uk)

9. Gin he’s never heard of before

Bottle of Moonshot Gin
(That Boutique-y Gin Company/PA)

Moonshot Gin from That Boutique-y Gin Company, £32.95, Master of Malt (masterofmalt.com)

10. Marshmallows with booze in them

Tomato and vodka marshmallows in a box
(The Marshmallowist/PA)

Spiced Tomato + Vodka Marshmallows, £7.50, The Marshmallowist (themarshmallowist.com)

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning

Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning
[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night

[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night
[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire

[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country
Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone

Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone
BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries

BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries
Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze

Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze