Negroni Week: 3 ways to mix your cocktail up

Negroni Week: 3 ways to mix your cocktail up4th Jun 18 | Lifestyle
Here's a trio of ideas.
Nicely bitter and burnt orange in hue, the negroni is an absolute classic.
While you can’t go wrong with the usual mix – one part gin, one part vermouth rosso, one part Campari, all garnished with orange peel – it’s Negroni Week (June 4-10), so you have licence to play with the Italian cocktail a little.
Here are three ways to give yours a twist…
1. Cassis Negroni
This takes the traditional negroni and adds a boozy hit of blackberry liqueur.
Ingredients:
10ml British Cassis
40ml gin
20ml Campari
20ml sweet vermouth
Method: Pour the ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake well with cracked ice. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of orange peel.
British Cassis is available nationwide at Waitrose, Majestic, Whole Foods, priced £19.99.
2. Sloe-groni
See what they did with the name? Yep, this one – which you’ll find on a fair few cocktail menus but is a doddle to whip up at home – swaps in sloe gin for a tart berry flavour.
Ingredients:
25ml sweet red vermouth
25ml sloe gin (homemade if you have any)
25ml Campari
Method: Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, shake and pour over ice. Garnish with orange peel, or a fresh berry or two.
3. Frozen Negroni
This is essentially a very grown-up Slush Puppie, and is perfect for drinking at the end of a long, hot week.
Ingredients:
25ml sweet red vermouth
25ml gin (of your choice, but a dry one is best)
25ml Campari
75ml orange juice (preferably fresh)
475ml crushed ice
Method: Pop all the ingredients into a blender (or bowl if you have a stick blender), and blend until thoroughly mixed – just don’t overdo it or it’ll become too watery. Add more ice if you want a thicker slush. Pour into chilled tumblers and garnish with a slice of orange, sprig of rosemary, or a physalis like they do at The High Line Hotel in New York.
