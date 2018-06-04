Negroni Week: 3 ways to mix your cocktail up

4th Jun 18 | Lifestyle

Here's a trio of ideas.

Homemade Boozy Negroni Cocktail

Nicely bitter and burnt orange in hue, the negroni is an absolute classic.

While you can’t go wrong with the usual mix – one part gin, one part vermouth rosso, one part Campari, all garnished with orange peel – it’s Negroni Week (June 4-10), so you have licence to play with the Italian cocktail a little.

Here are three ways to give yours a twist…

1. Cassis Negroni

Cassis negroni
(British Cassis/PA)

This takes the traditional negroni and adds a boozy hit of blackberry liqueur.

Ingredients:
10ml British Cassis
40ml gin
20ml Campari
20ml sweet vermouth

Method: Pour the ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake well with cracked ice. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of orange peel.
British Cassis is available nationwide at Waitrose, Majestic, Whole Foods, priced £19.99.

2. Sloe-groni

See what they did with the name? Yep, this one – which you’ll find on a fair few cocktail menus but is a doddle to whip up at home – swaps in sloe gin for a tart berry flavour.

Ingredients:
25ml sweet red vermouth
25ml sloe gin (homemade if you have any)
25ml Campari

Method: Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, shake and pour over ice. Garnish with orange peel, or a fresh berry or two.

3. Frozen Negroni

This is essentially a very grown-up Slush Puppie, and is perfect for drinking at the end of a long, hot week.

Ingredients:
25ml sweet red vermouth
25ml gin (of your choice, but a dry one is best)
25ml Campari
75ml orange juice (preferably fresh)
475ml crushed ice

Method: Pop all the ingredients into a blender (or bowl if you have a stick blender), and blend until thoroughly mixed – just don’t overdo it or it’ll become too watery. Add more ice if you want a thicker slush. Pour into chilled tumblers and garnish with a slice of orange, sprig of rosemary, or a physalis like they do at The High Line Hotel in New York.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries

BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries
[PIC] This STUNNING jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for the scorching weather

[PIC] This STUNNING jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for the scorching weather
Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning

Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam

AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam
[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night

[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night
Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire

[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire