Negroni Week: 3 ways to mix your cocktail up

Nicely bitter and burnt orange in hue, the negroni is an absolute classic.

While you can’t go wrong with the usual mix – one part gin, one part vermouth rosso, one part Campari, all garnished with orange peel – it’s Negroni Week (June 4-10), so you have licence to play with the Italian cocktail a little.

Here are three ways to give yours a twist…

1. Cassis Negroni

This takes the traditional negroni and adds a boozy hit of blackberry liqueur.

Ingredients:

10ml British Cassis

40ml gin

20ml Campari

20ml sweet vermouth

Method: Pour the ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake well with cracked ice. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of orange peel.

2. Sloe-groni

See what they did with the name? Yep, this one – which you’ll find on a fair few cocktail menus but is a doddle to whip up at home – swaps in sloe gin for a tart berry flavour.

Ingredients:

25ml sweet red vermouth

25ml sloe gin (homemade if you have any)

25ml Campari

Method: Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, shake and pour over ice. Garnish with orange peel, or a fresh berry or two.

3. Frozen Negroni

This is essentially a very grown-up Slush Puppie, and is perfect for drinking at the end of a long, hot week.

Ingredients:

25ml sweet red vermouth

25ml gin (of your choice, but a dry one is best)

25ml Campari

75ml orange juice (preferably fresh)

475ml crushed ice

Method: Pop all the ingredients into a blender (or bowl if you have a stick blender), and blend until thoroughly mixed – just don’t overdo it or it’ll become too watery. Add more ice if you want a thicker slush. Pour into chilled tumblers and garnish with a slice of orange, sprig of rosemary, or a physalis like they do at The High Line Hotel in New York.

