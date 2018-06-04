How you can recreate 'päntsdrunk', probably the most fun trend to come out of Scandinavia

There are often a lot of rules involved in the new fads to come out of Scandinavia – sorry, but there’s nothing fun about the lagom trend of practising frugality.

That’s why we can heartily get on board with the newest lifestyle craze: Päntsdrunk. And yes, it really is as delightful as the word suggests.

Finnish journalist and author Miska Rantanen is publishing a book on it, which he defines as: “The Finnish art of drinking at home. Alone. In your underwear.”

We’re no psychologists, but we’re pretty sure having a glass of wine in your pants is one of the ultimate forms of self-care, so it’s just nice to have it legitimised in a book – which is set to be published by Penguin on September 6.

Penguin says that following päntsdrunk “will lead you to a healthier, more energising and relaxing life – wherever, whenever”.

While drinking at home in your underwear is at the core of successfully achieving peak päntsdrunk, however, there are some other things you can do to really nail it. And don’t worry, you won’t find any of these particularly arduous…

Watching Netflix

Netflix has asked me “ Are you still watching “ like 5x today and I’m just like … pic.twitter.com/76B2PSnJj3 — Ashley (@xashley_nx) June 3, 2018

Many of us feel ashamed when we’ve been sat in front of Netflix for so long that an, ‘Are you still watching?’ message pops up on the screen. However, päntsdrunk basically encourages this – the aim is to binge on your favourite show for so long that your eyes practically go square. In a really relaxing way.

Scrolling on your phone

Anyone who’s really committed to a Netflix-binge knows that it’s not complete without simultaneously scrolling mindlessly through your phone. This isn’t a time to use your brain, this is a time to get deep into some random friend’s cousin’s Instagram – just don’t make the rookie error of accidentally liking anything.

Snacks

Salty snacks! Sweet snacks! All of the snacks! Just make sure you’re properly prepared with every kind of food that you might possibly desire – you don’t want to interrupt your päntsdrunk by having to pop to the shops. That would mean you having to put on real clothes, which is so not what you want.

Sitting on the sofa

Where else would you really indulge in päntsdrunk than on the couch? It’s undeniably the comfiest place to drink a beer in your underwear. Maybe just make sure you’ve warned your roommates if you have any, because they might be a bit confused by what’s going on.

Ignoring work

Most of us are guilty of checking our work emails when we’re at home – it’s a weird kind of compulsion. But this is a strict no for päntsdrunk time, because you can deal with the office drama when you’re back in there. No need to let that stress ruin your evening.

