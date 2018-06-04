10 of the best gardening gifts for Father's Day

If your dad loves gardening, treat him to a gift that will keep him happy in the great outdoors, whether it’s a tool, outdoor footwear or a state-of-the-art lawnmower…

1. Garden Storage Box (from £99, forestgarden.co.uk)

Garden storage boxes are often not very visually pleasing – but this wooden one from Forest Garden won’t create an eyesore if your dad’s short of storage. The boxes are ideal for storing away wellies, tools and garden equipment, even in a small garden, and come with a choice of dip treated (£99) or pressure treated (£119) finishes. The floor is also mounted on treated bearers to keep it off the ground and dry.

2. Men’s chunky tread outdoor clogs (from £25, backdoorshoes.co.uk)

These light, comfortable and hard-wearing slip-ons are perfect for the man who frequently nips out to potter in the garden. They’re waterproof, comfortable and lightweight, making them an ideal shoe to keep by the back door. If he’s going further into beds and borders, they also don’t have the annoying holes in them that other competitors do. There are plain, understated versions or clogs with funky patterns including nuts and bolts, chickens, brogues, chillies and grass. Available in sizes 8 to 14.

3. Ambrogio L60 Deluxe Automatic Robotic Lawnmower (John Lewis, £899)

New out, this is reportedly the only robotic lawnmower that doesn’t need a boundary wire installing, you just set it off and it will do the job for you. Ambrogio is an Italian brand, dubbed the ‘Ferrari of the lawnmower world’ for its good looks and excellent build quality. There are seven models in the range, but the L60 Deluxe is the only one that doesn’t require any installation, simply put it down and clever sensors help it navigate your lawn. It can mow for two hours at a time, allowing it to cover an area of up to 200 square metres.

4. Gardening Course (from £185, Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons)

Enjoy a day of learning in the beautiful setting of the award-winning Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire, home of The Raymond Blanc Gardening School, where his horticultural team shares insider tips and expert advice in a relaxed and creative environment. Guests will be encouraged to discuss gardening experiences with green-fingered experts and take home ideas and inspiration to transform natural spaces. Courses include Seasonal Vegetable Growing, Micro Greens, Orchard – Summer Pruning, Mushroom Growing, Understanding Your Soil and Growing Organic. One-day courses include refreshments throughout and a working lunch. For details visit belmond.com/le-manoir-aux-quat-saisons or call 01844 278881.

5. Wolf Garten multi-change tool (handles from £4.99, tool heads from £9.99, Wolf Garten)

Save money and space with this multi-change range which offers 27 tools in one through a series of interchangeable tool heads – they can be partnered with 15 different handles, giving different lengths and functionalities. Handle options include lightweight recycled aluminium, telescopic or FSC certified wood in a range of lengths and handle styles. Tools include grubbers, hoes, ridgers, weeders, millers and rakes. There are also an additional seven handheld tools for working in confined areas such as small beds, borders or containers. Available at wolfgarten-tools.co.uk and at most garden centres and hardware stores.

6. Fiskars’ GS42 Servo-System Grass Shear (£20 was £24, Wickes)

If your dad loves his lawn, he’ll want to edge it with this handy pair of grass shears which are light and precise, with an adjustable 360 degree cutting angle. The Fiskars Servo-System mechanism prevents the blade from jamming, while the thumb-operated locking mechanism ensures extra safety. For more stockist details visit fiskars.co.uk.

7. Garden caddy (£24.99, Burgon & Ball)

This stylish garden caddy is perfect for keeping a few gardening essentials in, handy by the back door and ready for action. Store gloves, secateurs, twine, labels and pencils tidily in the metal caddy, then just grab and go, for a spot of impromptu gardening, whenever time allows. Available in Atlantic Blue, Gooseberry and Stone from Burgon & Ball and good garden centres.

8. Kajito hammock (£439, Cacoon World)

This is ideal for Dad to rest his weary bones in after a hard day’s gardening – or even if no gardening was done. It’s a cross between a deck chair and a hammock, but is easy to move from one area to another within your open space. It also has a collapsible frame to make for easy storage. Visit cacoonworld.com.

9. La Hacienda Pittsburgh industrial firepit (Large, £200; medium, £80 – was £100, Wyevale Garden Centres)

Low in height with a wide and deep bowl, the La Hacienda Pittsburgh Industrial Firepit is sure to keep you warm long after the sun has set. Its classic industrial-style design with three sturdy legs, is perfect for a garden or patio centrepiece. Treated with a specially formulated oil, the steel bowl will oxidise over time to produce a striking weathered finish.

10. Revive Your Garden by Nick Bailey (£25, Kyle Books)



If Dad’s garden needs rejuvenating, this new book by Gardeners’ World presenter Nick Bailey will help him restore his outdoor space back to health. Whether it’s an existing plot that has become tired, or a newly acquired garden that needs overhauling, this guide focuses on simple ideas, techniques and design solutions.

