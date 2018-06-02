Ask an expert: How can I get rid of my cellulite?

2nd Jun 18 | Lifestyle

Consultant dermatologist Dr Penelope Tympanidis gives suggestions on how to reduce the dimpled skin on your thighs.

It’s finally summer again, and while you’re probably excited about throwing on a bikini and heading to the beach, you might be worrying about displaying the dimpled skin lurking beneath your sundress.

First things first, don’t be: This orange-peel like skin is called cellulite, and it’s totally normal. Studies show that about 90% of women will experience cellulite in their life, and it can be usually found on your thighs, buttocks, and belly.

However, if you are keen to reduce the appearance of cellulite, there are a few things you can do. We spoke to consultant dermatologist Dr Penelope Tympanidis, from Harley Street’s Dermaperfect, to find out more…

Why do we get cellulite? 

Cellulite often starts in our teenage years and is caused by fat cells bulging through the connective tissue, which creates a rippling effect. As the skin on your thighs gets thinner over time, it gives less support, which makes the dimples look more obvious.

Ageing isn’t the only cause though – gaining weight, genetics or a sedentary lifestyle can all contribute, and your gender can play a role too.  Women are also more likely to have cellulite than men, as men have lower amounts of estrogen in the body.

This picture and caption gets reposted so many times, that I had to post it one more time. It makes me so happy that You guys „feel me” 🌈 One of my favourite pictures and realest captions ❣️ _________________ Do I look okay? Can I wear this? Does my cellulite looks really that bad? Can they see my stretchmarks in this? Should I wear this dress? Can I put this bikini on? […] thousand questions before I leave the house. This was me for a long time. But why? Super insecure about my look. I worry too much and overthink even more 🤦🏼‍♀️ Being scared of what people might think of me is one of the worse feelings. Those beauty standards today are making so many of us sick, unhealthy. We do whatever it takes to look like those girls in magazines, we want to look perfect. No cellulite, stretchmarks or wrinkles. Perfect skin, perfect hair, perfect legs, perfect tummy .. perfect lie! We want something we see in the tv or in magazines, but why? Because someone said this is pretty and that isn't?! Because only skinny people are fit and healthy?! No 🚫 Well I tell You this is pretty too, will You belive me? I tell you this can be fit and healthy too, will You belive me? Maybe not, but maybe You will ⚡️ I workout, eat healthy and take care of my body the best I can, but I still have cellulite all over my legs 🤷🏼‍♀️ so what? Does it mean I am ugly, unhealthy and should hide at home?! Society wants us to think we are worse because of our flaws, but they actually make us real and beautiful 💞 Let's try not be so hard on ourselves and just love and enjoy life! ☀️🌈 #StrongBody #StrongNotSkinny #PolishGirl #BikiniReady #cellulite #stretchmarks #BigLegs #odchudzanie #redukcja #TryingToBeAfitGirl #curvyfit #curvy #StrongLegs #Independent #FitGirl #GirlsWhoLift

A post shared by ♏️🌈🤸🏼‍♀️ (@karolina_rocky) on

Ask any woman and she’ll probably tell you there’s an area of her body that’s affected by cellulite, but some people suffer the condition more than others. Dr Tympanidis says: “Heredity, hormones, lifestyle and nutrition are some of the big factors to take into account. Some women might present one or more causative factors and therefore may be more affected.”

There are three grades that evaluate how serious your cellulite is. According to the cellulite severity scale, the mildest condition is when you have an orange-peel appearance, while deeper pocks indicate that your cellulite is on the more severe side.

Can you completely get rid of cellulite?

Unfortunately, researchers and doctors have not identified a cure for cellulite, or a treatment that may permanently reverse the effects. No matter how serious your cellulite is, it is impossible to ‘cure’, says Dr Tympanidis: “Our bodies are very dynamic and changes according to menstrual cycles, nutrition and lifestyle. Even if cellulite is treated successfully, it might reappear gradually.”

What can be done to reduce the appearance?

The good news is that even though cellulite is not curable, it is still treatable, and you can take steps to reduce the appearance of it. A healthy lifestyle should be your first port of call. Tympanidis suggests exercising regularly; doing aerobic exercise such as walking fast, cycling or running at least twice a week is helpful.

A balanced diet is also very important, and Tympanidis warns that alcohol and sugar should be avoided.

When it comes to treatments, massage and dry brushing can stimulate the lymphatic system, boosting circulation and elasticity, and reducing the appearance of cellulite.

Dr Tympanidis suggests consulting a dermatologist about topical fat treatments such as mesotherapy, which involves injecting substances such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and enzymes into the tissue just beneath the skin. Or you could try cryolipolysis, a non-invasive body contouring treatment used to reduce fat cell volume by freezing.

There are other kinds of cosmetic procedures that can help treat your cellulite too. Both laser therapy and the acoustic therapy use light waves or sound waves and pulses respectively to break down fat, while bolstering the skin’s elasticity.

Dr Tympanidis also suggests subcision, a relatively more invasive therapy used for treating depressed cutaneous scars and wrinkles.

Want a simpler and cheaper method? Try using creams and lotions that contain retinol – also known as vitamin A – twice a day. Just like the creams you put on your face, retinol can make the skin on your thighs or buttocks look firmer and smoother. Word of warning though: It’s wise to take any claims that creams can cure your cellulite or dissolve fat with a pinch of salt.

The most efficient way to reduce your cellulite before summer arrives, according to Tympanidis, is to combine all of the methods mentioned above (where possible). She says: “The more causative factors you address the better. This means rectify hormonal imbalances, nutrition, lifestyle and apply topical treatments such as cryolipolysis. If you’re still concerned about the appearance of your cellulite, you could then look into fat melting injections and other cosmetic procedures.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire

[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire
AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam

AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam
[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night

[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone

Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone
Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country
BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries

BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries
Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning

Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning