Ask an expert: How can I get rid of my cellulite?

Consultant dermatologist Dr Penelope Tympanidis gives suggestions on how to reduce the dimpled skin on your thighs.

It’s finally summer again, and while you’re probably excited about throwing on a bikini and heading to the beach, you might be worrying about displaying the dimpled skin lurking beneath your sundress.

First things first, don’t be: This orange-peel like skin is called cellulite, and it’s totally normal. Studies show that about 90% of women will experience cellulite in their life, and it can be usually found on your thighs, buttocks, and belly.

However, if you are keen to reduce the appearance of cellulite, there are a few things you can do. We spoke to consultant dermatologist Dr Penelope Tympanidis, from Harley Street’s Dermaperfect, to find out more…

Why do we get cellulite?

Cellulite often starts in our teenage years and is caused by fat cells bulging through the connective tissue, which creates a rippling effect. As the skin on your thighs gets thinner over time, it gives less support, which makes the dimples look more obvious.

Ageing isn’t the only cause though – gaining weight, genetics or a sedentary lifestyle can all contribute, and your gender can play a role too. Women are also more likely to have cellulite than men, as men have lower amounts of estrogen in the body.

Ask any woman and she’ll probably tell you there’s an area of her body that’s affected by cellulite, but some people suffer the condition more than others. Dr Tympanidis says: “Heredity, hormones, lifestyle and nutrition are some of the big factors to take into account. Some women might present one or more causative factors and therefore may be more affected.”

There are three grades that evaluate how serious your cellulite is. According to the cellulite severity scale, the mildest condition is when you have an orange-peel appearance, while deeper pocks indicate that your cellulite is on the more severe side.

Can you completely get rid of cellulite?

Unfortunately, researchers and doctors have not identified a cure for cellulite, or a treatment that may permanently reverse the effects. No matter how serious your cellulite is, it is impossible to ‘cure’, says Dr Tympanidis: “Our bodies are very dynamic and changes according to menstrual cycles, nutrition and lifestyle. Even if cellulite is treated successfully, it might reappear gradually.”

What can be done to reduce the appearance?

The good news is that even though cellulite is not curable, it is still treatable, and you can take steps to reduce the appearance of it. A healthy lifestyle should be your first port of call. Tympanidis suggests exercising regularly; doing aerobic exercise such as walking fast, cycling or running at least twice a week is helpful.

A balanced diet is also very important, and Tympanidis warns that alcohol and sugar should be avoided.

When it comes to treatments, massage and dry brushing can stimulate the lymphatic system, boosting circulation and elasticity, and reducing the appearance of cellulite.

Dr Tympanidis suggests consulting a dermatologist about topical fat treatments such as mesotherapy, which involves injecting substances such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and enzymes into the tissue just beneath the skin. Or you could try cryolipolysis, a non-invasive body contouring treatment used to reduce fat cell volume by freezing.

There are other kinds of cosmetic procedures that can help treat your cellulite too. Both laser therapy and the acoustic therapy use light waves or sound waves and pulses respectively to break down fat, while bolstering the skin’s elasticity.

Dr Tympanidis also suggests subcision, a relatively more invasive therapy used for treating depressed cutaneous scars and wrinkles.

Want a simpler and cheaper method? Try using creams and lotions that contain retinol – also known as vitamin A – twice a day. Just like the creams you put on your face, retinol can make the skin on your thighs or buttocks look firmer and smoother. Word of warning though: It’s wise to take any claims that creams can cure your cellulite or dissolve fat with a pinch of salt.

The most efficient way to reduce your cellulite before summer arrives, according to Tympanidis, is to combine all of the methods mentioned above (where possible). She says: “The more causative factors you address the better. This means rectify hormonal imbalances, nutrition, lifestyle and apply topical treatments such as cryolipolysis. If you’re still concerned about the appearance of your cellulite, you could then look into fat melting injections and other cosmetic procedures.”

