A tour operator has launched holidays perfect for vegans and our stomachs are rumbling

Being a vegetarian on holiday can be tough – particularly in remote meat-eating areas where the concept is so alien. It’s either met with mild disapproval or pitiful sighs of “you poor thing”. So just imagine what it must be like if you’re vegan.

With so many people converting to veganism, the variety of food options both here and abroad is increasing though.

According to a survey conducted by the Vegan Society, the population of British vegans increased by 350% in a decade with 542,000 people saying they were vegan in 2016.

Fortunately, tour operators are upping their game when it comes to these things, and Intrepid Travel has just launched three new tours where not eating meat and dairy is a bonus.

Departing in 2019, the new tours will visit India, Thailand and Italy – all popular gastronomic destinations which have a thriving vegan scene, too.

To pull together the limited-edition itineraries, they enlisted the help of six vegan influencers: @erinireland, @eatwithandy, @juicetruck, @happyskinkitchen, @happyandhealthy96 and @khadiishtar.

“‘Vegan’ is now one of our most commonly searched words on the Intrepid website,” says Intrepid Travel’s regional product manager Tara Kennaway.

Here’s what to expect from each tour….

Italy

Market in Bologna (Intrepid/PA)

“You might think somewhere like Italy, famous for its pizza and pasta, won’t have vegan options readily available. The opposite is true and we wanted to share our leader’s local knowledge and cater to vegan travellers,” says Kennaway.

Along with dining at the first vegan restaurant in Venice, La Tecia Vegana, travellers will take part in a vegan cooking class in Bologna, and will stay at a vegan villa in Tuscany where floors are made from cocciopesto (organic seed).

How: Eight-days from £1,170 per person, departs 7 June 2019

Thailand

Boatman selling noodles in Thailand (Intrepid/PA)

Kanom gui chai (Chinese chive dumplings), khao lam (a sticky rice with red beans wrapped in bamboo) and Thai banana cake are some of the delicacies you can expect to try on this trip. In Bangkok, travellers will prepare a meal using ingredients sourced from the railway market at Mae Klong, and will also experience a homestay in Chiang Mai.

How: Eight-days from £845 per person, departs 23 February 2019

India

Delhi street food (Intrepid/PA)

Indian food is largely vegetarian, and there are plenty of vegan options available as well. Covering Delhi, Jaipur, Kanot and Agra, this tour combines sightseeing with time spent discovering local markets and street food stalls. Bucket list historical sights such as theTaj Mahal and Agra Fort are on the itinerary, but there’s also an opportunity to meet India’s community entrepreneurs through visits to places such as at Sheroe’s Cafe – run by women who are victims of acid attacks.

How: Eight-days from £815 per person, departs 19 April 2019

© Press Association 2018