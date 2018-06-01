Why the world's first cinema car should be headlining your holiday this summer

Why the world's first cinema car should be headlining your holiday this summer1st Jun 18 | Lifestyle
Turn long drives into a movie marathon with this novelty car available to hire from Hertz.
Family holidays generally generate fond memories, but anyone who’s been on a long car journey with young children can sympathise with the headaches caused by nagging backseat passengers.
Hertz, however, reckon they’ve come up with a way to ease the pain of seemingly endless, dull drives. The world’s first cinema car is now available for hire, promising the ultimate big screen experience on wheels.
Sounds epic – what’s the car like?
Six Ford Galaxy MPVs have been equipped with an ultra-thin 42” screen illuminated by LED uplighters, black-out windows, plush red velvet seats and surround sound – just like in a real cinema.
“We wanted it to look traditional, and we wanted it to stand out,” says Ian Burgess, who led a team hand-fitting the vehicles. “An Art Deco style seemed perfect.”
Thousands of films are on available demand via a ‘Go Anywhere’ connect device which provides unlimited wi-fi.
Where can I book it?
Vehicles will be available from Hertz branches at London Heathrow, London Marble Arch and Edinburgh Airport for hire free of charge on a first-come-first-served basis.
Here are three top driving films recommended by Hertz…
1. The Italian Job
British ingenuity, cheek and charm abound in this classic featuring Michael Caine and a fleet of iconic (and expertly driven) Mini Coopers.
2. Gone In 60 Seconds
Randall Raines (Nicolas Cage) has to lead a team in stealing 50 cars in 72 hours, otherwise his brother will be killed.
3. The Spy Who Loved Me
This 1977 James Bond classic features a white Lotus Esprit that transforms into a submarine at the touch of a button.
© Press Association 2018