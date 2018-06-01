Why the world's first cinema car should be headlining your holiday this summer

1st Jun 18 | Lifestyle

Turn long drives into a movie marathon with this novelty car available to hire from Hertz.

Family holidays generally generate fond memories, but anyone who’s been on a long car journey with young children can sympathise with the headaches caused by nagging backseat passengers.

Hertz, however, reckon they’ve come up with a way to ease the pain of seemingly endless, dull drives. The world’s first cinema car is now available for hire, promising the ultimate big screen experience on wheels.

Hertz cinema car
(Hertz/PA)

Sounds epic – what’s the car like?

Six Ford Galaxy MPVs have been equipped with an ultra-thin 42” screen illuminated by LED uplighters, black-out windows, plush red velvet seats and surround sound – just like in a real cinema.

“We wanted it to look traditional, and we wanted it to stand out,” says Ian Burgess, who led a team hand-fitting the vehicles. “An Art Deco style seemed perfect.”

Thousands of films are on available demand via a ‘Go Anywhere’ connect device which provides unlimited wi-fi.

The cinema car is well-equipped to accommodate refreshments along the way (Hertz/PA)

Where can I book it?

Vehicles will be available from Hertz branches at London Heathrow, London Marble Arch and Edinburgh Airport for hire free of charge on a first-come-first-served basis.

Here are three top driving films recommended by Hertz…

1. The Italian Job
British ingenuity, cheek and charm abound in this classic featuring Michael Caine and a fleet of iconic (and expertly driven) Mini Coopers.

2. Gone In 60 Seconds
Randall Raines (Nicolas Cage) has to lead a team in stealing 50 cars in 72 hours, otherwise his brother will be killed.

3. The Spy Who Loved Me
This 1977 James Bond classic features a white Lotus Esprit that transforms into a submarine at the touch of a button.

© Press Association 2018

