Never heard of funeral potatoes? Here's what you need to know

This dish takes potatoes to the next level.

Potatoes shouldn’t be morbid right? It’s pretty hard to feel mournful with a bowl of chips and a pot of mayonnaise in front of you. While a baked potato topped with a cloud of grated cheddar is basically a carby antidote to solemnity. And mash – who can feel sad faced with a plate of buttery mash?!

So, you can understand why the concept of ‘funeral potatoes’ might be a little bit of a strange one – but apparently they are a thing.

The dish has been up for discussion after a tweet from NPR (National Public Radio) in America said the potato dish is “a combination of cubed potatoes, cream, chicken soup, cheese, and – the coup de grâce – a topping of butter-crisp cornflakes.”

So what are funeral potatoes?

Essentially it’s a potato casserole most commonly made by Mormons in Utah, and it’s the kind of one pot batch cooking that lends itself to big family gatherings, from birthdays and Thanksgiving to yes, you guessed it, funerals, hence the name.

What’s their history?

There appear to be three main contributing factors to the popularity and evolution of funeral potatoes in Mormon cuisine (although it’s worth noting that some argue it’s not a Mormon dish at all, just a Southern one).

Firstly, Mormons are prohibited from drinking and smoking, but they are allowed to indulge in fatty, salty, carby foods – making funeral potatoes particularly appealing.

Secondly, during the 1950s, Mormons began to assimilate more fully with middle-class America, which was already beginning to rely on ready-made foods, and followed suit. NPR point out: “They became a people who put ready-made foods into other ready-made food.” And thirdly, family values are crucial to the Mormon religion, which means lots of big family gatherings, and a batch of funeral potatoes is cheap, quick to make, and will feed a lot of people.

What’s in them?

For a basic recipe: combine around 700g of diced/grated potatoes (most online recipes are American, and you can buy already-diced potatoes frozen there) with a can cream of chicken soup, 180g melted butter, 680g of grated cheddar cheese, salt and pepper to season, then enough crumbled corn flakes to top the lot. Bake at 180C for 40-50 minutes, until golden and bubbling.

There is some argument over the ingredients though. Most people agree that the bulk of the dish is made up of potatoes layered with cream of chicken soup, cheese and a crunchy topping (arguably corn flakes), but should you also add spring onions? Bacon? Sour cream? Even hash browns?

You omitted several crucial ingredients, the most important of which is SOUR CREAM, you monsters! — bexteria (@bexteria) June 1, 2018

We use hashbrowns and add diced onions and sour cream if I remember right. — J.Reddig (@THXReddig) June 1, 2018

We call them po' mans taters where I'm from. We use frozen hash browns/tater tots, cream of mushroom/or broccoli chx soup, & top with chz, eggs or meat if you have it. It's a casserole. pic.twitter.com/MgGMAhPGlg — YouCan'tFixStupid2 (@LadyYoucan) June 1, 2018

And…butter! Cubed potatoes Cream of chicken soupSour creamButterShredded cheeseS & P Top with crushed sour cream and onion potato chips Deeeeee-lish! — Marie Nina (@MarieNinaAune) June 1, 2018

Some people do not agree with a cornflake topping though…

No, no, no. Potato chip topping. Not corn flakes. — Jamie Dillier (@jmeleedill) May 30, 2018

Guess what guys! I was out of cornflakes so I put Frosted Flakes on top! It was so delicious and I’ve never looked back! — Mama Loie (@mamaloie) May 30, 2018

While others have taken issue with how the potatoes are sliced and diced…

SHREDDED. NOT CUBED. WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU? (yes, I'm a lifelong Mormon) — (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ (@SaintEhlers) May 30, 2018

They’re WAY better with shredded or “country style” potatoes. Let me know if you need a recipe. — Dalene (@compulsivewritr) May 30, 2018

And even more are debating the name of the potatoes…

This is hashbrown casserole in the south ❤️❤️😍 — Michelle 🦋 (@MichelleM0313) June 1, 2018

"Hashbrown Casserole" in my house. No funerals required. — Marg "#SaveWaywardSisters" Nation (@MargNation) May 30, 2018

We have these at Thanksgiving, but my mom calls them “Wedding Potatoes” because she had them at her wedding! — Casey Marchek (@caseymarchek) May 30, 2018

We call them “Party Potatoes” and we throw in chopped onion and sour cream. They are sooooo yummy! #PartyPotatoes #FuneralPotatoes #Yummy — Proud Caffiene Addict (@crabby514) May 31, 2018

What can be agreed on is, if you’re in need of a whole baking dish of cheesy, potatoey comfort food – Mormon or not – funeral potatoes are sure to hit the spot.

#funeralpotatoes are the best things ever invented. Case closed. pic.twitter.com/mjhXI7OWzY — Aileen Farshi (@AileenFarshi) May 31, 2018

© Press Association 2018