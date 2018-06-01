As the world's longest flight returns, what does nearly 19 hours on a plane do to your body?

Many of us find anything longer than a three-hour plane trip to be trying, but what about being stuck on an airplane for up to 18 hours and 45 minutes?

If you’re intrigued, you could try it for yourself from October 11 when Singapore Airlines starts running non-stop flights between Changi Airport in Singapore and Newark Airport in New York.

The world’s longest flight on the world’s most awarded airline is back. Fly non-stop from Singapore to New York. pic.twitter.com/8S13aYq8tv — Singapore Airlines (@SingaporeAir) May 30, 2018

It will be the fastest way to travel between the two cities, but it sure does seem like a long time up in the air.

It trumps the current longest flight, which is 17 hours and 40 minutes between Auckland and Doha (run by Qatar Airways).

The question is, what could potentially happen to your body after nearly 19 hours on a plane – and how can the risks be minimised?

DVT

Anyone who flies is at risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and this danger is exacerbated the longer the journey is. Dr Clare Morrison, medical adviser at MedExpress, says: “Sitting relatively still in a confined space can stop the blood in the legs from moving back up the leg effectively, leading to an increased risk of clots forming.

“This is compounded by the tendency to become dehydrated on long flights. DVTs can not only cause permanent damage to the veins, but can also cause clots in the lung, which can be fatal.”

Some groups of people are more at risk than others – for example smokers, pregnant women and the elderly – but anyone can suffer from DVT. The longer the flight, the less you’ll be moving, so it’s important to regularly walk about or tap your feet.

Sleep

“The longer the flight, the greater the change in time zone, with eastward travel causing the most problems,” warns Morrison.

A long flight will do more than just mess up your sleep schedule a bit. “The time change causes upset to the body’s diurnal rhythm, and leads to insomnia and excessive cortisol production,” Morrison says. “This can cause cognitive deficits such as difficulty concentrating. It can take up to 48 hours to recover.”

You can try to minimise the impact of this by taking melatonin tablets.

Dehydration

There’s nothing more annoying than having to wake up the people sitting next to you so you can squeeze out and go to the bathroom, which is why many of us don’t drink as much water as we should on flights.

This, combined with the fact that the cabin air is drier than the air we normally breathe, contributes to the likelihood of dehydration on long flights. Morrison says: “Dehydration can dry out the nasal linings, making infection more likely. It can also cause light-headedness, urine infections and constipation.”

Her advice is simple – drink more water, and don’t feel bad about pushing past the people you’re sitting next to.

Infections

Not only can dehydration mean there’s a greater chance of infection, but the fact that you’re spending such a long time in a confined space with many other people could also lead to illness.

“Infections can be caught from fellow passengers, as there is no opportunity to avoid those with colds, or worse,” Morrison says. Longer flights = more time to be exposed to other people’s germs.

Low cabin pressure

“The air pressure in an airplane is the equivalent of being 8000 feet up a mountain,” Morrison says. “This means that the concentration of oxygen in the air is less than normal.”

She adds that whilst this won’t be a problem for most people, it could put some at risk – such as those with lung disorders or heart conditions.

Not to sound too scaremongering, but Morrison warns about the dangers of super-long flights in general. “The longer the flight, the higher the risk of just about any medical emergency, including going into premature labour, or having an epileptic fit,” she says. “So the chances are that ultra-long flights will see an increase in air passengers being taken ill, with limited medical services at hand.”

Bad breath

Anyone who’s been on a long distance flight will be acutely aware of how it affects your breath – and there’s actually a scientific reason for this.

Dr Luke Thorley, dentist and CB12 mouthwash ambassador, says: “Any action that causes dehydration, or changes the pH balance of the mouth, can cause bacteria to thrive. Therefore, flying on a plane, especially a long-haul flight, can result in bad breath.”

Pretty gross – and just imagine how much time bacteria would have to grow over 19 hours. That’s why no hand luggage is complete without your toothbrush, toothpaste and mouthwash. You don’t want to be kissing your loved ones at the airport with smelly breath, do you?

