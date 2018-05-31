Experts warn of a rise in internet usage - 4 signs you're addicted to being online

Here are the very real signs and symptoms of internet addiction disorder.

When was the last time you went a day without going online?

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that internet use among adults in the UK is continuing to rise, with almost every 16 to 34-year-old in the UK having been online in 2018.

But as more of us are logging on, experts from UK Addiction Treatment (UKAT) have warned of the dangers of becoming addicted to being online, with the treatment firm revealing that one in three of its patients this year have been treated for an internet-based illness.

Reading an interesting article about avoiding internet addiction. The only problem is that I am reading it online and its 1:30 a.m😞 — Willy Mucyo, MD (@willmucyo) May 28, 2018

Whether you’ve been replying to messages on Whatsapp, recording your day on Instagram Stories or you’re guilty of gaming for hours on end, most of us spend a good proportion of our time in the digital realm, but if you can’t seem to control your urge to start scrolling, you may be suffering from internet addiction disorder.

Internet addiction is a very real thing. It’s defined as any online-related, compulsive behaviour which interferes with normal living and causes severe stress on family, friends and loved ones. Here, Dr Mateen Durrani, group adult psychiatrist from UKAT, explains a few of the most obvious signs you might be suffering from it.

1. Being online more than offline throughout your waking day

Playing video games well into the night? Compulsively trawling through ASOS? Can’t stop checking Instagram? While we’re all guilty of getting sucked into the ‘black hole’ of the internet, there’s a point where your consumption becomes unhealthy. “Addiction is evident when an individual monitors their time spent on the internet against their time not spent online, and they find that the first is far greater,” says Durrani.

A person who is spending more than 50 hours a week online might neglect basic responsibilities like cooking and cleaning. You may also notice that they need to spend increasing amounts of time online to achieve satisfaction.

2. Financial hardship or difficulties caused by the need to always be online

It’s easy for internet addicts to fall into serious financial troubles, whether that’s through avoidance of work, bankruptcy due to continued shopping, gaming, or gambling online. Money becomes no object as they think constantly about previous online activity or keep looking forward to the next online session. “Look out for an individual has lost control of their financial income because they are unable to fulfil their work duties,” says Durrani.

3. Complete social isolation

“Internet addicts may not socialise with anyone during their waking day, and human interaction may become a nuisance to them,” says Durrani. Sufferers may also have trouble seeking out or developing new relationships, and may also experience the symptoms of social anxiety – as they feel more comfortable in an online environment than interacting in real life.

4. Altered cognitive function

When a person spends hours at their computer screen, they may begin to neglect their physical appearance and no longer pay attention to grooming and hygiene needs. Duranni notes that too much time spent online can also have a profound effect on your brain, explaining that cognitive function “could be altered due to long hours spent online and lack of exercise.”

Everyone lets time slip by while on the internet now and again, but it becomes a problem if you’re regularly neglecting basic human needs like eating, exercising and getting outdoors.

If you’re concerned about your level of internet use, UKAT have an online questionnaire where users can answer eight short questions to ascertain whether or not they might have an internet addiction. Visit ukat.co.uk/internet-addiction for more information.

