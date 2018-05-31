4 fabulous ways to give your home a fashion fix this summer

Pineapples, plants, a painter and lobsters - Gabrielle Fagan reveals her pick of the quirkiest on-trend homeware accessories to snap up now.

Your home space should be as on-trend as your wardrobe. And just as one well-chosen accessory can update an outfit, one on-trend piece of homeware can be all it takes to bring a room bang-up-to-date.

It’s all about ringing the changes every so often, so spaces don’t look stale but fresh and contemporary. Right now, this means it’s time to embrace pineapples, a flamboyant Mexican artist, plants and lobsters – and then use them with a light touch and stand back and wait for the compliments on your style credentials.

These items won’t break the bank either – but they’ll definitely punch above their weight when it comes to impact…

Pick a punchy pineapple

Pineapple Print 12-piece Dinner Det, £20, George Home (George Home/PA)

This is the must-have fruit for rooms, and suits our growing passion for all things tropical.

“Pineapples have always been a symbol of hospitality and have historically been associated with the mysteries and flavours of the tropics. Some aspects of that still carry forward to today, making pineapples a bold, chic choice to decorate your home with flair,” says Rebecca Snowden, interior style advisor, Furniture Choice.

“Their distinctive shape and tall crowns make them a perfect choice for a playful print with lots of character – a feature wall covered in pineapple wallpaper is a cheerful addition to the home, great for the living room, kitchen, or even an entryway,” she adds. “Their sweet, kitschy appeal allows them to be utilised in unexpected ways, such as pineapple bookends, cushions, and even candle holders.” If you’ve really fallen for the fruit, Wallsauce’s Pink Pineapple Wall Mural, from £26 per square metre, would make a statement.

(L-R) Yellow Ceramic Pineapple, £30, Gisela Graham; Pineapple Outdoor Cushion, £12.50, Wyevale Garden Centres (in-store only); Butterfly Home by Matthew Williamson Bronze Pineapple Lantern, £18, Debenhams; Pineapple Pouffe – Black & White, £95, Sweetpea & Willow (Gisela Graham/Wyevale Garden Centres/Debenhams/Sweetpea & Willow/PA)

DECOR TIP: To make this look your own, experiment with colour. For a lighter touch, play with bright, neon colours, and for more sophistication, consider a metallic finish, such as gold or bronze.

Follow the fashion for Frida

The Jan Constantine Frida Kahlo Cushion – Black, £145, Jan Constantine (Jan Constantine/PA)

Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s face is being splashed all over homeware right now, while her colourful and compelling life is being celebrated with an exhibition at the V&A London (June 16-November 4).

“If you’re looking to bring vibrancy and interest to your home, the vivid image of artist, Frida Kahlo, will add fiesta colour and lashings of character,” says Nadia McCowan Hill, Wayfair’s resident style advisor.

“Having survived illness and an accident in her youth, Kahlo’s bold and unflinching image has come to symbolise triumph over pain and powerful feminism, making her an empowering addition to any interior. She’s often depicted with flowers in her hair against of backdrop of lush greenery, bold blooms and folky motifs, which give her image a boldly bohemian vibe.”

(L-R) Abrams Braided Armchair by Latitude Vive, £269.99, Wayfair; Frida Kahlo Picture, currently reduced to £50 from £55, Alexander & Pearl; Frida Kahlo Stainless Steel Tumbler, £9, Ian Snow; Sugar Skull Cushion, currently reduced to £4.80 from £6, George Home (Wayfair/Alexander & Pearl/Ian Snow/George Home/PA)

DECOR TIP: To capture the spirit of the artist, style a Frida Kahlo art print against a kaleidoscope of colour and pattern. Handwoven and handmade homeware add an authentic sense of craftsmanship, and combined with colourful cushions and fresh flowers, you’ll conjure a carnival atmosphere. Mexican ‘Day of the Dead’ motifs are also appropriate.

Fake it with foliage

Bali Garden Chair and Footstool, £399, Next (Next/PA)

Foliage and succulents – those fleshy leaved plants including cacti – are the go-to green accessories this year – and if you lack ‘green fingers’, just opt for those ultra-realistic and perfect-in-every-detail artificial versions.

“For me, plants magically transform spaces, add texture, and are a game changer when it comes to enlivening surfaces,” says designer Abigail Ahern, whose Abigail Ahern/Edition collection at Debenhams includes faux succulents and plants.

“Faux plants are even better, as they’re pet-friendly and add a punch to any surface. Faux plants and flowers add colour, shape and life to a room, and like artwork, they are another powerful tool in your decorating arsenal. Needless to say, I am a little bit obsessed!”

(L-R) Kaemingk – Artificial Cactus in Ceramic Pot, £25 each, Debenhams; Set of 3 Marble Effect Succulent Pots, £18, Next; Elephant Planters, £40-£70 each, Next; Succulents Glass Terrarium, £10, George Home (Debenhams/Next/George Home/PA)

DECOR TIP: Too many hard angles and straight lines in a room can make a space uncomfortable – so follow interior designers, who often use plants and trees to soften corners, as they add such beautiful focal points. Remember to vary the tone of green and mix feathery, shiny, matte and prickly all together to get the most intoxicating foliage effects.

Shell out for lobsters

Lobster Wallpaper, £150 a roll, Oostor.com (Oostor/PA)

The fishy trend for lobsters first swam to the surface in the spring fashion collections, and now they’re getting their claws into home decor.

“Who can forget when flamingo fashion came on the scene? Those flamboyant birds appeared on everything from fabrics to wallpaper, but now lobsters are pinching their space,” says Alison Hughes, co-founder of lifestyle homeware brand, Cream Cornwall.

“These bright red crustaceans have a similar appeal to flamingos – because they’re so iconic and distinctive. We have them decorating lampshades, cushions and tableware, and they’re really enjoying a moment in the sun currently. We predict more and more people will fall for lobster loveliness.”

(L-R) Lampshade – Orange Lobster, from £72, Cream Cornwall; Klevering Round Plate – Lobster, £27.50 Printer & Tailor; Lobster Ivory & Red Indoor/Outdoor Pillow, £78, Dash & Albert; Crab & Lobster Ornament, £13.75, The Contemporary Home (Cream Cornwall/Printer & Tailor; Dash & Albert Europe; The Contemporary Home/PA)

DECOR TIP: Make a statement with a lobster print or decoration, if you’re fishing for compliments on your decor credentials. Alternatively, conjure a touch of coastal cool by featuring the theme in tableware and a collection of cushions.

© Press Association 2018