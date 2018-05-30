What you need to know about the top 5 restaurants outside London right now

A family-run Bristol restaurant has taken the top spot in SquareMeal's 100 best UK restaurants for 2018.

Restaurant guide SquareMeal has announced its best UK restaurants of 2018, outside the capital – as voted for by reviewers as well as customers.

Here’s our lowdown on the top 5 and what you absolutely have to order if you can nab a table…

1. Casamia, Bristol

Casamia offers seasonal, Michelin-starred food whipped up by chef Peter Sanchez-Iglesias. It’s a family run business too, and has been feeding people since 1999, so they know what they’re about.

Order the… tasting menu – you haven’t got a choice, it’s all that’s available, but you’re sure to be well fed and frequently surprised (on today: snacks, salad, beetroot, brown trout, john dory, duck, passion fruit, apples and sweets).

2. L’Enclume, Cartmel

This Lake District restaurant and hotel is chef Simon Rogan’s doing. With two Michelin stars, what’s served at the table is more than likely to be seasonal, organic produce from Rogan’s nearby farm – and for TV geeks, it featured on the BBC’s The Trip, with Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan.

Order the… tasting menu, and enjoy the veggies most of all.

3. The Sportsman, Seasalter

Ostensibly still a pub, this is a pub with some serious foodie credentials. Run by Stephen Harrison, it’s big on local seafood and the simple handling of ingredients. Can’t get a table? Order the cookbook instead and attempt some dishes at home.

Order the… slip sole grilled in seaweed butter – it’s what they’re famed for.

4. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Oxfordshire

The work of Raymond Blanc, the chefs are supplied with produce from the hotel’s beautiful kitchen gardens – from the micro herbs to polytunnels filled with courgettes. We recommend signing up for one of their cooking courses too, where you can learn to barbecue like a pro.

Order the… five-course lunch, and hope the wild garlic soup is on.

5. The Fat Duck, Maidenhead

The fat duck. 真正的分子料理. A post shared by @ dolpei on May 23, 2018 at 8:05am PDT

Science, wizardry and food meet at Heston Blumenthal’s much celebrated Fat Duck restaurant. Prepare to have all your senses utterly wowed by the food, which is more experience than standard dinner fare, and is largely inspired by childhood memories. Also, it’s got a whopping three Michelin stars.

Order the… well, this one’s another fixed tasting menu, but the mock turtle soup and sound of the sea (it involves an iPod) are said to be the highlights.

Making up the rest of the top 10 are: The Hand & Flowers in Marlow, Degrees in Brighton, Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham, Midsummer House in Cambridge, and The Waterside Inn, Maidenhead.

© Press Association 2018