This Cypriot hotel is now one of the most glamorous beach stays in Europe - here's why

A recent ¤10 million renovation has transformed the Annabelle hotel in Paphos. Eleanor Lees finds out if it really is worth all the hype.

While many people prefer to tick off different destinations each time they pack a suitcase, for others, the true essence of a holiday is returning to a place they know and love. Cyprus is one of such spots with enduring appeal – just ask the turtles who come back year after year.

In July, August and September, loggerhead and green turtles return to lay eggs in Lara Bay, a protected conservation area in the 200-square-mile Akamas National Park.

And they’re not alone.

Every summer, thousands of repeat guests flock to the colonial-style Annabelle hotel in Paphos, a luxury property that’s been wooing visitors for 30 years. Now, a €10 million renovation promises a return to the golden age of Mediterranean glamour – and I’m here to find out how.



What’s new about the property?

Situated on the Paphos seafront, Annabelle’s new fourth floor offers spectacular views over the dramatic landscape.

This new rooftop area, Ouranos – meaning ‘sky’ or ‘heaven’ – is the first of its kind in a five-star hotel in Cyprus. Here, you’ll find a breathtaking indoor pool looking out over the Mediterranean, a state of the art wellness centre and spa, and a restaurant and bar serving Mediterranean and Greek fusion cuisine and cocktails.

There are plenty of pool perks



Annabelle is cool and contemporary, grand and glamourous, relaxing and restorative.

As well as the indoor pool, the hotel boasts an outdoor heated pool for a leisurely paddle, along with another non-heated pool for days when it’s too hot, and a grotto pool complete with swim-up bar – all surrounded by plenty of sun loungers to keep sun-worshippers happy.

I find my personal corner of nirvana here on a lounger by the seafront, book in hand, taking in the sounds of the crashing waves.

Relax and unwind

In Annabelle’s new spa, you’ll find a sauna, treatment rooms and a gym – although fitness fanatics are better off using the facilities at Almyra, Annabelle’s sister hotel next door, which has much more equipment.

From the wide selection of treatments, I opt for the Longevity Detox, which promises to be tailored to my body’s requirements, using special massage techniques to trigger internal cleansing and boost the immune system.

Not long into this blissful gentle massage, I fall asleep – clearly it’s exactly what my body needs.

What’s the food and drink like?



Being vegetarian, foreign travel often presents a risk of having to eat chips and bread all week long. At Annabelle and throughout Paphos, however, I find a marvellous mezze of food to satisfy my veggie taste buds.

Personal highlights include beetroot ravioli at the seafront Mediterraneo and halloumi roasted in honey at Koutourou Ouzeri in Paphos Old Town, which I will never stop dreaming about.

With every meal, comes a fabulous selection of Cypriot wines. Our tour guide Lisa tells us: “One day in Cyprus without wine is like a pretty lady without her eyes.”

Cocktail fans should try Annabelle’s al-fresco rooftop bar, where there’s no need for menus. Instead, the bartender asks me which spirit is my go-to and whether I prefer a cocktail that’s sweet, sour or fruity. I tell her rum and sweet but not too fruity, and soon enough she returns with the most delicious cocktail I’ve ever had the pleasure of drinking.

Three things you must do in the area

1. Yoga and breakfast at Almyra, €10



Guests at Annabelle are free to use the facilities at it’s neighbouring sister hotel, and it’s worth paying a visit and trying out the all-levels yoga. Give your body the stretch it needs and gain mental clarity while looking out at the clear blue sea. If you can, stick around for the delicious healthy breakfast at the poolside restaurant, Eauzone.

2. Visit Paphos Archaeological Park, €4.50



A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this park is home to the oldest mosaics in Cyprus and the House of Dionysus – discovered by a farmer trying to plant tomatoes. Named after the god of wine, whose image appears on decorations, the restored Roman villa dates back to the second century AD.

3. Eat at Koutourou Ouzeri



This restaurant in the Old Town is the sort of place that makes you grateful for sharing plates, as you’ll want to try everything – and the quality of the food is matched by the ambience, decor and service.

How to get there

Destinology (Destinology.co.uk; 01204 824 619) offer a seven-night stay at Annabelle from £849pp, based on two sharing on a B&B basis and including return BA flights from London Gatwick.

