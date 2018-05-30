Rosé is all the rage: Here are 7 Provençal pinks to pick right now

Don't wait until the temperatures soar to snap up one of these pale beauties. Sam Wylie-Harris selects seven of the best.

Once upon a time, rosé was considered a casual, summer wine. With its fruity, fresh flavours and girly charm, a pink to sink on holiday or chuck in an ice-bucket against the backdrop of a brilliant blue sky, under the shadows of an oversized umbrella.

Today, premium rosé wines (in particular those from Provence) are so on-trend and highly sought after, they’re not only the shade of the season, but a strong seller all year round.

With their attractive labels, inviting pale blush that instantly draws you in, and crisp, dry berry fruit flavours that are crowd-pleasing rather than complex (yet serious enough to be enjoyed as an aperitif or with food), they inspire thoughts of a riviera lifestyle – and sales have skyrocketed in recent years.

Mirabeau rosés (Mirabeau/PA)

According to Majestic, in 2007, the Provence region in the south of France exported 5m litres of rosé – but last year this figure had exploded to almost 30m.

“Provence in particular has worked hard to present an image of rosé as the drink of sophistication and luxury – with celebrity endorsement from the likes of Brad Pitt,” says Charles Cutteridge, rosé buyer, Majestic. “A lot of people have been brought into the rosé category by an enticing image of bottles of pale pink by the sea, and are now really discovering what else the style can offer.”

(Mirabeau/PA)

Of course, the catch-22 is that with the surge in popularity and demand, the wines are selling out faster than ever too – so get your skates on if you’re keen to sink some pinks this summer.

Here’s what to buy now before there’s a shortage…

1. Mirabeau Pure Magnum 2017, Cotes de Provence, France (£27.99, available in store at Waitrose and WaitroseCellar.com)

(Waitrose/PA)

With the trend for magnums – what could be more delicious than doubling the pleasure? – sales for larger format bottles have more than doubled in the past year, and Mirabeau’s bestselling rosé, Pure, is now easily within reach. Appealingly pale, with wild strawberry and citrus flavours and a pure, mineral finish, it’s a perfect aperitif with prawns or fresh crab.

2. Mirabeau Classic Côtes de Provence Rosé 2017, France (£10.99, WaitroseCellar.com)

(Mirabeau/PA)

Alternatively, try their Classic in standard size, which is equally inviting with its vivid aromas, deep strawberry and raspberry flavours and mouthwatering acidity. Gorgeous on its own or with salads and seafood.

3. AIX Rosé 2017 Coteaux d’Aix en Provence Magnum, France (£26.99, Majestic)

(Majestic/PA)

Majestic are also channelling the magnum trend by offering this stand-out label in larger format only, and who would argue with that? Set to fly off the shelves, the blossomy aromas, refreshing notes of watermelon, strawberries and florals with depth of flavour and a long, generous finish, will make any party buzz, especially if you start serving lobster salad too.

4. Taste the Difference Côtes de Provence Rosé 2017, France (currently reduced to £7.75 from £9, Sainsbury’s)

(Sainsbury’s/PA)

Far more modest and a brilliant buy while on special offer (until mid-June), the Provençal corset-shaped bottle immediately conjures up thoughts of the sunny Côte d’Azur, with the warm air infused with scents of pine needles and bougainvillea and dinner on the terrace. No matter if you can’t be there for real, enjoy the freshly crushed berry aromas and fresh, pure finish with a plate of charcuterie.

5. Berry Bros & Rudd Provence Rosé by Chateau la Mascaronne 2017, France (£12.95, Berry Bros & Rudd; available from early June)

(Berry Bros & Rudd/PA)

Another keenly priced own-label wine and deliciousness in a glass, what’s not to love about Berry’s floral and vibrant rosé? With juicy red berry fruits, an attractive citrusy, spicy note adding interest and lovely fresh acidity, this is sure to dispel any thoughts that pinks are only for picnics.

6. The Palm By Whispering Angel 2017, France (£14.95, FromVineyardsDirect.com)

(FromVineyardsDirect)

Who wouldn’t want an endless, secret supply of the artfully named Whispering Angel? It’s one of four ravishing rosés from Sacha Lichine, proprietor of Chateau d’Esclans, who have set the benchmark for seriously stylish rosé. And whether the name is inspired by Palm Springs or Palm Beach, you don’t need to have just moored a yacht where palm trees are an everyday sight to enjoy this new arrival. Fresh, dry and elegant, with subtle fruity notes and exceptional length, it will taste just as delightful with or without a glimmer of sunshine.

7. The Wine Society’s Rosé Case (Revised Selection), (£97 for case of 12, TheWineSociety.com)

(The Wine Society/PA)

A payday treat perhaps, some of the wines in the Society’s first rosé offering have already sold out, but luckily this revised case still contains two bottles of Côtes de Provence Rosé, Arbaude, Mas de Cadenet 2017, a pale, dry, full-flavoured rose, along with two other French rosés, two Greeks, two Italians and two Spanish. Bring on the tapas, antipasti and grilled calamari.

© Press Association 2018