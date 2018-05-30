Barbecuing is not just about sausages and burgers, says Berber & Q chef Josh Katz

Chef Josh Katz may have seven or eight different barbecues at home, he may work with fire day in, day out at his London restaurants, but he’s adamant he’s no “pit master with 20 years’ experience”.

And his food? Sure, it’s cooked on grills over glowing coals, but “we didn’t want this to feel like ‘dude food’”, he adds.

Katz runs Berber & Q, a duo of restaurants in London – one a grill house, the other a shawarma bar – but now, thanks to his debut cookbook (also called Berber & Q), you don’t need to live solely in the capital to enjoy his lamb chops doused in anchovy butter, or blackened corn on the cob with harissa aioli. You can simply get the grill on at home and experiment.

While meat – huge, thickly spiced slabs of it – are on the menu, true to Katz’s non-dude food claims, the book isn’t an ode to your typical, macho steak barbecue.

“This is barbecue food with a lighter touch,” says Katz, who is more than keen to get people to step away from their standard sausages and burgers. In fact, the London-born restaurateur, who trained with Yotam Ottolenghi, is all about ‘pushing vegetables’, hence why mezze and salads are as important to him as the animal cuts are sizzling on the barbecue.

“They’re not a side dish,” says Katz. “I naturally and instinctively cook vegetables. I’d like to do a vegetarian restaurant because vegetables can be f****** amazing – excuse my language – a barbecue just elevates them to a whole other level.”

Take what is arguably one of his signature dishes, a whole cauliflower charred until crispy and golden on the barbecue, brushed with shawarma-spiced butter and drizzled with nutty tahini, hot chilli, jewel-like pomegranate seeds, toasted pine nuts and rose petals. Who even needs a side of chicken wings after that?!

“It’s rustic, it’s punchy, not too subtle, it’s bright and colourful,” says Katz of his style and flavours, and adds: “We’re not making overly complicated food.”

And this is one of his most crucial points; that putting stuff on a barbie shouldn’t be tricky or intimidating, and it shouldn’t be an activity we only get round to once or twice a year when the sun decides to cooperate.

“I’ve always wanted to get people up, out and cooking outdoors and on fire,” says Katz. “If you can get into the habit of barbecuing and cooking things over fire and practising, it’s a really enjoyable way to cook, and makes food taste a lot better.”

It’s just a matter of practice and keeping a cool head in the face of flames. “I’ve seen people lose all rational common sense when you put them in a kitchen. They just panic. And controlling fire is just an added complexity,” says Katz with understanding, explaining: “It’s multitasking within a multitasking environment. Fire is intrinsically quite dangerous.”

Even he has barbecue flare-ups from time to time. Just this Christmas, Katz was barbecuing goose, left it for seven minutes or so and returned to a whoosh of orange licking the sky. “I should never have left it, it was a mistake,” he says, wryly shaking his head at himself.

And that’s often the difference between a barbecue aficionado, and someone who lacks confidence when flipping and grilling. “Peoples’ instinctive reaction when there is a fire is to just panic,” says Katz, “when all you have to do is put the lid on and that kills it.”

But if you’re not put off by potentially setting your house on fire, or the diabolical unhelpfulness of the weather (“Here it’s grey, raining and bleak – standing outside for any length of time controlling fire is very challenging and can be really demotivating,” Katz acknowledges), cooking outdoors has a kind of charm your oven just can’t emulate.

“A lot of what we do in adult life is about trying to get back to being a kid, when we were young and free and having fun,” says Katz, who spent his summers in Canada as a child, visiting his godparents. “We would cook outdoors every night – that smell of cooking on wood and making marshmallows, grilling our own steak at 13 years old, that was a very special time for me,” he recalls. “The moment I smell burning wood, that’s what I remember.”

There’s nothing stopping you doing the same this summer. “Anyone can go out and start cooking on fire,” he says – the trick is to “just get over being intimidated.”

Berber & Q by Josh Katz, photography by James Murphy, is published by Ebury Press, priced £25. Available May 31.

