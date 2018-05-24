Too much screen time has been linked to cancer - 7 easy ways to cut down

A new study has revealed that watching too much TV can raise your risk of serious health conditions.

Phones, TVs, iPads, office computers… is it just us or does it feel like our entire lives are pretty much spent staring at screens?

If you’re nodding your head while you’re reading this, you’re not alone: According to Ofcom the average UK adult spends nearly 9 hours staring at their screens, devoting more time to technology than they do to sleeping.

Now a study has shed a worrying light on the pernicious effect all of this excess screen time might be having on our health. According to researchers from the University of Glasgow, people who spend a lot of time watching TV have a higher risk of death from heart disease and cancer.

The study analysed the amount of time 390,089 people spent looking at TV and computer screens during their free time, and found that those who sit in front of screens instead of being active are more likely to die earlier because of their lifestyle.

The study discovered a strong association between leisure screen time and adverse health outcomes, revealing that the risk of cancer and heart disease was almost twice as strong in those with low fitness levels or low grip strength, but were much smaller in those who regularly worked out.

This isn’t the first time that experts have questioned the negative effect of personal technology on our health. Previous studies have also found that staring at screens can damage your eyesight, negatively affect your emotions and subtly increase your stress levels. The bottom line is: we should all probably spend less time glued to them.

Becoming a slave to your phone and TV isn’t fun, yet we all know that unplugging isn’t easy.

If you aren’t ready to go the whole hog and try a full digital detox, there are ways to reclaim your hours and foster a healthier relationship with your devices by simply cutting down the time you spend using them.

Here are just a few ideas you could try…

1. Monitor how much time you spend in front of a screen

How much times do you think you check your phone per day? 10? 15? 20? The reality is actually more frightening. The average person checks their phone 200 times a day, a 2014 Tecmark study found – that’s once every six and a half minutes.

Spend a full day monitoring just how many hours you spend looking at your TV, computer and phone and chances are you’re spending way more time in front of a screen than you actually realise. Once you calculate how much time you’re digitally dependent (drilled down to a sobering ‘hours and minutes’ figure) you’ll likely be motivated to regain a better balance.

2. Go screen-free an hour before bed

Studies have found that evening screen time can mess with our internal body clocks and sabotage sleep. Why? Because the blue light that screens give off inhibits our production of melatonin, the hormone that makes you feel sleepy at night.

If you’re struggling to switch off, the hour before bed is the perfect time to ignore your tablet and phone – plug them in to charge in a different part of the house and make your bedroom a screen-free zone. Use the time to get stuck into a good book, sketch, write or even just lie back and meditate. If you rely on your phone to wake you up in the morning, invest in an alarm clock too so you’re not tempted to scroll during the night.

3. Make use of the Do Not Disturb feature on your smartphone

How many times have you been distracted from a work deadline by your phone lighting up with push notifications from Facebook, WhatsApp and the dozens of other apps you’ve downloaded? All smartphones have a feature that can silence pesky pop ups, but very few of us make use of it.

Switching on the feature prevents notifications, alerts and calls from making any noise, vibrating or lighting up the phone screen when the screen is locked, so next time you really need to focus, your phone won’t break your concentration.

4. Tell your friends you’re cutting back

One of the major reasons why people stay glued to their phone is to keep up with the incoming barrage of messages from friends and family on apps like WhatsApp. There’s nothing worse than putting your phone on mute for an hour and coming back to a mass of, “Where are you?” and “Why are you ignoring me?” texts.

Warn your friends and family that you’re making a conscious effort to only check your phone at certain times of the day, explain that you won’t be available at all times to reply to their messages, and sign out of any non-important group chats too. They’ll soon get used to expecting an immediate reply from you.

5. Make Saturdays your tech-free day

If you usually spend your weekends lying on the sofa, watching films or football, reclaim the hours by making Saturday a day where you ban all technology. Avoid the TV, leave your phone in a drawer and make the most of your day.

You could go for a long drive, start a new hobby, visit an art gallery or simply go for a walk. Going tech-free, for just one day a week, is an achievable way to sever your dependency, as habitual rituals are easier to stick to. Before you know it, you may find that you can introduce the ban on other days of the week too.

6. Don’t eat at your desk

Eating lunch at your desk seems like a good idea when you’re busy at work, but it means you’re going hours at a time without a decent break from your computer. Studies have found that slogging away at your desk is actually detrimental to creative thinking, and could be making you less productive during the rest of the day. So when 1pm hits, power down, pick up your bag and get outside in the sunshine. Both your body and mind will thank you for it.

7. Limit yourself to two scrolls on Instagram per day

If you’re the type of person that often finds themselves reflexively scrolling through apps like Instagram, without even realising it, it’s probably time to start putting a few ground rules into place. All social media is designed to keep us coming back, and the endless scroll feature on Instagram is no exception.

If you don’t want to delete the app altogether, simply give yourself limited times to access it. One scroll in the morning and one in the evening is enough to catch up on the posts you might have missed (Instagram’s algorithm works by showing you the people you most interact with first), while cutting out the huge time suck it has on the rest of your day. Easy, peasy.

