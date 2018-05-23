Video: See London's landmarks from the world's longest and fastest zip wire

23rd May 18 | Lifestyle

Zip Now London has returned for a second year.

If you can brave the heights, the best way to see London’s skyline might be from a zip line at 30 miles per hour.

Zip Now London is a 225-metre ride in the Southbank, which ascends 35 metres and ends with a free-fall drop at the end.

Starting over Archbishop’s Park near Waterloo, adrenaline junkies will be able to take in views of the London Eye and Houses of Parliament.

Including a safety briefing, each ride lasts 40 minutes and there are three lines, so you can even fly across the capital at the same time as your friends.

The zip line will be open every day from now until early September, between 12pm and 8:30pm.

