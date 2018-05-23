How to make Simon Stallard's shredded pork shoulder with fennel slaw and caraway flatbreads

“This aromatic feast is great for informal gatherings,” reckons Hidden Hut chef and founder Simon Stallard. “You can do most of the prep earlier in the day, with the pork cooking in the oven, smelling amazing, as people arrive.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 8)

4 garlic bulbs

2.5kg boned and rolled pork shoulder

Zest of 1 lemon

Olive oil, for drizzling

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the fennel slaw:

8 fennel bulbs

Juice of 4 lemons

300ml olive oil

2tsp caster sugar

2tsp wholegrain mustard

1tsp sea salt

A handful of mint, leaves chopped

3 onions, chopped

For the sticky ginger rhubarb:

700g rhubarb, cut into 2cm chunks

70g soft brown sugar

A pinch of ground cinnamon

2cm piece of fresh root ginger, peeled and grated

For the caraway flatbreads:

1kg plain flour

1tsp baking powder

4tsp fine sea salt

2tbsp caraway seeds

2tsp ground cumin

4tbsp sunflower oil, plus extra for greasing

(Susan Bell/PA)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C (140°C fan oven) gas mark 3. Put the garlic bulbs in a large roasting tin and balance the pork shoulder on top. Sprinkle the pork with a good handful of salt and a good coating of black pepper. Sprinkle the lemon zest over the pork, then douse with a good drizzle of olive oil.

Put a double layer of baking parchment over the pork, then cover the whole tin with foil. Roast in the oven for four hours.

2. To make the fennel slaw, top and tail the fennel, removing the outer layer and saving the green fronds to garnish. Finely chop the fennel into slices and put them in a serving bowl. In a blender, blitz together all the remaining ingredients to make the dressing. Add to the bowl with the fennel, toss well, then garnish with the chopped fronds. Leave to marinate in the fridge for at least one hour.

3. To make the sticky ginger rhubarb, scatter the rhubarb over a baking tray and cover with the sugar, cinnamon and ginger. Give it a good stir to coat and cook, uncovered, in the oven on the shelf above the pork for 40 minutes. Allow to cool, then transfer to a serving bowl.

4. To make the caraway flatbreads, put the flour in a large bowl and stir in the baking powder and salt. Add the caraway and cumin, and stir to combine. Gradually add enough water to make a dough that is soft and a bit sticky. Add the sunflower oil and knead for 10 minutes or until the dough is smooth. Transfer the dough to a lightly greased bowl, then cover with a clean tea towel or cling film and leave in a warm place to rest for 30 minutes.

5. Divide the dough into eight pieces, then form into balls and flatten each ball to about 3mm thick. Heat a griddle pan or frying pan until hot, then cook each dough round for one minute on each side or until lightly charred. Remove from the pan and wrap in a clean tea towel to keep warm.

6. Once the pork is ready, shred it onto a large plate using two forks. Put the pork on the table with the fennel slaw, sticky ginger rhubarb and the flatbreads and let people assemble their own pork flatbreads as they wish.

The Hidden Hut by Simon Stallard is published by HarperCollinsPublishers, priced £20. Photography Susan Bell. Available May 3.

© Press Association 2018