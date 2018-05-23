World Turtle Day: 5 places to swim with awesome sea turtles

From Ecuador to Egypt, here are some of the best places for underwater encounters.

Gentle and elegant, sea turtles have been gliding through our waters for millions of years. In fact, they’re even older than dinosaurs.

Meeting them in the wild is a wonderful experience, and can be done either on a diving trip or by snorkelling close to shore – making it one of the most accessible wildlife encounters.

See for yourself by visiting these places…

1. The Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

(Renato Granieri/PA)

Famous for its fearless inhabitants – many of which can be found nowhere else on earth – this archipelago has a playful population of endemic Galapagos green sea turtles. You can see them year round, although the best months are from December to March.

2. Lady Elliot Island, The Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Green, hawksbill and loggerhead turtles can be found in the waters lapping this tiny island in the southern sector of the reef. Visit for the day (via a short flight from Hervey Bay on the mainland) or stay overnight in the island’s excellent eco resort. Turtle sightings are almost guaranteed in the shallow lagoon directly in front of the property.

3. Marsa Alam, Egypt

One of the best Red Sea dive and snorkel destinations, this stretch of coastline attracts turtles, dugongs and a host of exotic fish. The sandy shoreline of Abu Dabbab Bay is an easy jumping off point for a swim with green sea turtles.

4. Sipadan, Malaysia

Located off the east coast of Borneo, this is one of the world’s top diving sites and an ideal place to see hawksbill and green sea turtles. Warm waters (26-30C) make it easy to stay immersed for some time.

5. Akumal, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

Meaning ‘place of the turtles’ in the Maya language, Akumal is packed with harlequin carapaces. Comfortable with snorkelers, the curious creatures can easily be approached. The area is part of the second largest reef system in the world.

