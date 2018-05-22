An egg a day can reduce heart disease and stroke risk - here are 5 ways to get more into your diet

Packed with protein and vitamins B2 and B12, new research has found there's good reason to get inventive with eggs in the kitchen.

Boiled, scrambled or poached to perfection, nothing quite beats starting your day with an egg.

Not only are they a delicious toast topper, but new research has found that tucking into a daily egg may reduce our risk of heart disease and stroke.

A study of nearly half a million people in China has found that those who ate one a day had a 26% lower risk of haemorrhagic stroke, 28% lower risk of haemorrhagic stroke death and an 18% lower risk of cardiovascular disease death.

Researchers from the Peking University Health Science Centre monitored 416,213 people over a period of nine years to find the results, which were published in the journal Heart.

“This present study finds that there is an association between moderate level of egg consumption (up to one egg per day) and a lower cardiac event rate,” say the authors.

“Our findings contribute scientific evidence to the dietary guidelines with regard to egg consumption for the healthy Chinese adult.”

The scientists stressed that the health benefits of eggs can only be reaped when they’re consumed alongside a healthy lifestyle (so don’t go thinking you can ditch the fruit and veg anytime soon), but their overall conclusion was that eggs can be a pretty important part of a balanced diet.

Luckily for us, they just so happen to be one of the most versatile cooking ingredients out there. While an egg for brekkie is pretty much a classic, there are loads of things you can do with any extras you have lying around in your fridge.

Try these nifty ways to get more of them into your diet…

1. Crack an egg inside a bell pepper and bake in the oven

2. Add a soft-boiled egg to your Chinese stir-fry

3. Make a batch of scrambled egg muffins as a grab-and-go breakfast

4. Try your hand at homemade scotch eggs

5. Crack into a pan with sweet potato, red onion and spinach to create a quick and tasty hash

