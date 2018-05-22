Camila Cabello has pulled out of Taylor Swift's tour: What does dehydration do to your body?

It can have a much bigger effect than just a dry mouth and a headache.

Dehydration is often used as a blanket term for not drinking enough water, without recognition of quite how dangerous it can be.

Singer Camila Cabello has found out the hard way how it can affect your health and has been forced to pull out of her supporting slot in the Seattle stop on Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour.

She posted on Twitter: “I was feeling really sick and ended up in hospital to get checked out. They ran a lot of tests and everything is fine, but the diagnosis was basically dehydration and I also have a low grade fever – the doctors have told me I really have to get rest otherwise I won’t get better.”

This puts Cabello’s performance at the BBC’s Biggest Weekend in Swansea this weekend into jeopardy too. But what is dehydration, other than a dry mouth and not drinking enough water? We take a look at the signs of the condition and the impact it can actually have on your body.

Dry skin

Dehydration is essentially when your body doesn’t have enough water to function properly. There are many ways you can lose too much water, and one of those is through sweating profusely.

As a result of sweating and not properly replenishing your water stores, your skin can be get really dried out. Not only this, but your skin’s elasticity will worsen (it will take longer for the skin to return to normal when you pinch it).

Fatigue and dizziness

can’t tell if these headaches are from allergies, dehydration, or lack of sleep 🤷🏻‍♀️ — allyson (@acbon1997) May 22, 2018

Considering our bodies are made up of up to 60% water, it’s undoubtedly key for everything to function properly.

If you don’t drink enough water, your body won’t be able to carry out all of its normal processes. This can result in fatigue and dizziness, and you will likely find it harder to perform easy tasks – even something as small as standing up. It also makes your heart beat faster as your body struggles to work properly.

Potential urinary and kidney issues

If you have a lengthy spell of dehydration or repeatedly suffer from it, this can lead to urinary tract infections or kidney problems.

Water helps the kidneys remove waste from your body through urine, so they can be damaged if you don’t drink enough. Simple signs that you need more include not urinating regularly or it being a dark colour.

Headaches

The brain is made up of up to 85% water, so is hugely affected by dehydration. It’s common to get headaches if you don’t drink enough water but if left untreated, seizures can also be a sign of dehydration.

Dehydration can be serious if it’s not dealt with, especially in children. It upsets the balance of electrolytes and prevents them from successfully carrying electrical signals from cell to cell.

This can be avoided if the symptoms are detected quickly and you drink enough water.

