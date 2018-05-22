Ask a counsellor: 'Why can't I trust my husband, even though he didn't cheat on me?'

The problem…

“My husband recently broke down and confessed that he had met up with an ex-girlfriend, and had been seeing her occasionally ever since. He also admitted that he has been thinking a lot about what might have been, had they got married eight years ago.

“When he saw how hurt I was, he immediately said nothing had happened between them, but she’d really needed someone to talk to, as her husband had died recently. Seeing that I was still upset, he then promised he would stop seeing her and confirmed that he loved me.

“At the time, I accepted this, but over the past couple of months, I’ve started to worry that he’s still seeing her and intends to leave me. I’ve even thought about having him followed when he goes out, just to be certain. Why can’t I trust him?”

Two people can only live as one when each is prepared to give and receive trust and understanding. And above that lies respect. — Marriage Solved (@MarriageSolved) May 17, 2018

Fiona says…

“You’ve been badly hurt, so it is not surprising that trust is hard to come by. He has betrayed you and it will take some time and lot of reassurance to rebuild your relationship.

“It won’t be easy, as you are finding, but the two of you can recover from this. Before that can happen, I think you need to explain to your husband that you are still badly affected by what he did. He seems to have understood that seeing this woman was wrong, but perhaps he’s misjudged the extent to which he hurt you.

“It doesn’t matter whether the meetings were innocent or not. He saw his ex-girlfriend without your knowledge and must, at some point, have lied about what he was doing – that’s why you feel betrayed. I think it’s likely that he doesn’t fully realise that you are still feeling full of doubt about him, and fear for the future.

Try not to let your doubts overwhelm you, says Fiona (Thinkstock/PA)

“Discuss your worries with him again and ask that he works particularly hard to give you additional reassurance that all is well, whenever you need it. Then try not to let your doubts overwhelm you.

“Instead, dwell on the positives. He has made it clear that nothing happened between them, other than talk, and has promised to not to see her again. Most importantly, he has stayed with you and told you that he still loves you.

“I know you’re frightened but I think that hiring a private investigator to follow him whenever he leaves the house would send the wrong message, and is no basis for a lasting relationship. It’s better, I think, to take what he has said at face value and give it time. And if this proves too difficult on your own, consider chatting with a Relate counsellor, ideally with your husband (relate.org.uk).”

