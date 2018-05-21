Surf and swim in 5 of Britain's cleanest beaches

These family-friendly spots have been awarded a Blue Flag for their cleanliness and safety.

Traditionally, chilly British beaches have never been a substitute for the balmy Med. But soaring temperatures in recent weeks have seen hordes of people descending on our beaches – with many even taking a dip in the sea.

Surprisingly though, 27% of British children have never swam in our coastal waters – and an alarming 18% have never even been to the beach.

Keep Britain Tidy, who conducted this research, cite the main reason as concern from parents, regarding the cleanliness of our coastline.

The environmental charity hopes to allay those fears with the announcement of this year’s Blue Flag and UK Seaside Awards – honouring beaches that are clean, safe and meet tough international bathing water quality standards.

If you’re planning a family staycation this year, try these award-winning, Med-worthy spots.

1. Botany Bay, Kent

(Keep Britain Tidy/PA)

Backed by chalky white cliffs, this scenic beach has featured in several TV adverts and pop videos.

2. Blackpool South Beach, Lancashire

(Keep Britain Tidy/PA)

Located at the end of Blackpool’s Golden Mile, the South Pier has a multitude of amusement arcades and funfair rides. But the sandy beach is the real attraction.

3. Sandhaven, Tyne & Wear

(Keep Britain Tidy/PA)

Lined with sand dunes, this sandy stretch is great for birdwatching. A strong sea breeze attracts surfers and windsurfers.

4. Cromer, Norfolk

(Thinkstock/PA)

This wide beach has plenty of space for families. A traditional pier provides seaside entertainment, with restaurants serving freshly-caught crab.

5. Carbis Bay, Cornwall

(Thinkstock/PA)

Although owned by Carbis Bay Hotel, this well-maintained beach is also open to non-guests. The sheltered location makes it ideal for toddlers.

© Press Association 2018