British Tomato Week: 9 ways to use them you might not have thought of

Tomato is a versatile and easy-to-cook ingredient, which many enjoy raw, while others prefer cooked

Nothing beats su ripened, room temperature tomatoes come summer, so in honour of British Tomato Week, kicking off today, here are a few ways to serve the humble tomato, but with a bit of a twist…

1. In sorbet

This is a fresh and not-so-sweet version of the typical dessert you can make at home and serve as a starter or an appetiser. The more acidity and sweetness in the tomatoes, the better.



I'll serve this tomato sorbet for dessert, with corn pudding or as garnish for caprese salad. http://t.co/jAaEQdFd6n pic.twitter.com/iLmGOUQrEs — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) July 31, 2015

2. On sushi

Yes, tomato sushi is a thing: a gluten-free and vegan option also enjoyed by non-vegan people. It’s designed to have the taste and texture of tuna, but is made entirely of tomato. It was an idea first invented by James Corwell, one of America’s top chefs.

Vegan Sushi: Tomato exactly captures texture, taste, appearance of sushi-grade tuna. Source: https://t.co/EtK6pWFV1t pic.twitter.com/YgU9Uo3lFi — Cliff Pickover (@pickover) May 24, 2017

3. As a cake

A summertime recipe that both adults and children should love, tomato is used as you would courgette or beetroot in cake – to add moisture. I shouldn’t taste tomatoey at all once baked.

#cake #tomatocake #lemonglaze #heatherflower A post shared by Ziajka (@lisekmagisek) on Oct 13, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

4. In a jam

Usually prepared at the end of summer, tomato jam can be slathered on everything from sandwiches to grilled fish and burgers. It can be preserved in jars, in case you manage to save some of it for winter.

5. Stuffed



Tomatoes can also act as edible bowls, either baked or raw. Risotto-stuffed tomatoes are colourful, filling and can be eaten on the go. Any type of leftover risotto works, but vegetable ones are better if served cold.

Our Marketplace case is bursting with awesome "grab and go items"- like these risotto stuffed tomatoes! pic.twitter.com/ItDkOuR7fy — theplateatmmp (@theplateatmmp) August 27, 2016

6. In an Indian kachumber



This Indian chopped salad, combined with red onion, cucumber, cumin and coriander, is a tasty side dish, which can be enjoyed with rice, fish or meat. It’s mainly served with Indian curries, or as a dip.

7. Confit

These slow-roasted tomatoes add a sweet punch to burgers, sandwiches, salads or pizzas. It is also perfect for antipasto, and cooked with A LOT of olive oil. Delicious.

Tomato confit 🍅Add your Rosa tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and rosemary to a oven proof dish and slow cook for 6hours at 150C. Result a perfect accompaniment to meat, fish or a veg dish. Keeps well and a great addition to your breakfast eggs. pic.twitter.com/TKVj4SuzjK — Megan Kate S W A N (@Swanmegankate) February 18, 2018

8. On fried pizza

Originally from Naples, Italy, fried pizza – not to be confused with your stone or oven baked varieties – is served with tomato sauce, parmesan and basil and is a popular Italian street food.

Montanare! From the streets of Napoli! Fried pizza dough with plum tomato sauce, Parmesan and basil! Come play! 🍕🍅 pic.twitter.com/gfIwrzGPAu — ROSSOPOMODORO (@RossopomodoroUK) July 20, 2016

9. In a muffin

A savoury dish that can be combined with cheese, bacon, ham and spices,, tomato muffins are great for breakfast, lunch or as picnic snacks.

