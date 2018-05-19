The 15 emotional stages every bride goes through on her wedding day

The big day is finally here. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tying the knot. And as every bride knows, the excitement begins the second you open your eyes on the morning of the wedding.

What happens next, however, isn’t always on the wedding perfection wish-list. Here are the feelings Meghan is likely to be experiencing this morning…

1. Excitement

Approximately one second after you wake up, you gasp with excitement remembering today is the day you get married – yippee!

2. Massive fear

A minute later, it dawns on you that, by this evening, you will have promised to spend the rest of your life with one person. Forever and ever, amen. Your heart skips a beat, your eyes dart from side to side. What if they’re not actually ‘the one’? What if you’re not supposed to marry them? Eek… have you actually made a seriously huge (and enormously expensive) mistake?

3. Self reassurance

The voice in your head tells you to ‘pull yourself together’. You sit down and do some slow, deep breathing, while reassuring yourself it’s perfectly normal to feel this way and it’s just a combination of nerves and, well, committing to someone for the rest of your life. More deep breaths.

4. Slight annoyance

Now calm, you analyse how you’re feeling generally. Slightly fuzzy headed – damn those pesky bridesmaids ordering those extra four bottles of Prosecco, when you really had planned to drink virgin mojitos after popping the cork on just one magnum. Still, it’s nothing a banana, a Berocca and a couple of paracetamols won’t fix.

5. Horror

As you saunter over to the mirror, you gaze at the face you’re due to make-up for the most important photos you’ll probably ever own. A massive spot stares back at you. No! How did that happen? You’ve been sticking to a strict cleansing regime for months now. Frustrated, you squeeze the life out of it and end up with a red blotch – but that’s always better than a whitehead, right?

6. More excitement

As you climb into the shower, the reality of the day starts to kick in and you begin to feel a bit giddy. This is your special day and it’s going to be so much fun.

7. Nausea

You remember the speech. You really do want to make a speech, but it’s so nerve-wracking, every so often it makes you feel sick. Your brain skips from feeling proud to completely bricking it. Thank God you decided against the choreographed dance routine…

8. Happiness

There’s a knock at the door. The bridesmaids arrive and everyone is squealing and excited. This really is going to be the best day ever.

9. Relaxed

You now know exactly what you have to do. You’re getting ready and making yourself look more beautiful than you have ever looked before. Taking your time over the whole hair and make-up routine actually feels wonderfully relaxing, and with all your closest friends and family around you, you’re having a really lovely morning.

10. Naughty

Someone pops a champagne cork and thrusts a flute into your hand. It’s a bit early to start drinking, but maybe it will settle your nerves. And besides, if you can’t have a glass of bubbles on your wedding morning, when can you? It’s the best champagne you’ve ever tasted.

11. Panic

The photographer’s arrived and you’re not ready. What? How did that happen? You appear to have lost three whole hours applying make-up and doing your hair. You quickly climb into your dress and start feeling stressed all over again.

12. Joy

Completely distracted, you forget what a big deal it is to be wearing your wedding dress on your actual wedding day. Everyone around you gasps and at least one of your wedding party starts blubbing. You look at yourself in the mirror and feel happy.

13. Overcome

Photos taken, you make your way to the venue feeling a whole host of mixed emotions. Butterflies fluttering madly, heart thumping a little hard and a smile that just keeps coming (this is why your jaw will ache later). As you stand at the top of the aisle, it takes all of your strength not to burst into tears. You will not ruin your make-up or your wedding vows by sobbing your way through them. You pull yourself together (again) and make it to the other side to see your partner.

14. Lost

Feeling like you’ve escaped into your own little bubble, despite the fact every single pair of eyes in the room are staring straight at you, you’re in a zone. Everything around you almost feels like it’s happening in slow motion.

15. Ready to party

Once the ceremony is over, the nerves have subsided and you’re excited for the biggest party of your life. And more bubbles…

