Acupuncture during IVF doesn't increase chances of having a baby

Acupuncture during in vitro fertilisation (IVF) doesn't increase the chances of having a baby, researchers have found.



Academics at seven institutions in Australia have conducted a study of over 800 women, examining the effects of acupuncture administered prior to and following an embryo transfer (ET).



Undertaken across 16 IVF centres in Australia and New Zealand, the randomised clinical trial involved women aged 18 to 42 amid an IVF cycle using fresh embryos between June 2011 and October 2015, whereby participants were given either acupuncture or a sham acupuncture control - a non-insertive needle placed away from the true acupuncture points.



The results showed the rate of live birth was 18.3 per cent among participants who received acupuncture versus 17.8 per cent who received the sham acupuncture control, a non-significant difference.



Professor Caroline Smith, chief investigator and professor of clinical research at The National Institute of Complementary Medicine (NICM), said the results reflect the efficacy of a short course of acupuncture administered around the time of ovarian stimulation and on the day of the ET.



"In clinical practice, acupuncture treatment is individualised with variation in dosing, including more frequent treatment prior to and during the IVF cycle - the lack of frequent treatments was a limitation of our trial," she said in a statement. "Although our findings do not support acupuncture as an efficacious treatment compared to sham, some studies suggest reproductive outcomes may be improved when acupuncture is compared with no treatment."



While a short course of acupuncture may statistically be no better than sham at improving live birth and pregnancy outcomes, a psycho-social benefit from acupuncture was reported by women undergoing IVF.



"We also examined the outcomes of psycho-social benefits in our study of which we are currently writing up in a further paper," added co-author Professor Michael Chapman of University of New South Wales, Sydney and President at the Fertility Society of Australia. "Feeling relaxed and reporting relief from stress and women feeling good about themselves is to be welcomed for women as they undergo an IVF cycle."



Full study results have been published in The Journal of the American Medical Association.

