Adopt mindfulness this Mental Health Awareness Week

Mindfulness is a practice that has been lauded by the likes of Nicole Kidman, Madonna and Hugh Jackman, and we should all give it a try.



The meditation technique has been linked to stress reduction and increased wellbeing, so what better time to try it out than Mental Health Awareness Week (14-20May)?



According to Mindful.org, it is defined as: "the basic human ability to be fully present, aware of where we are and what we're doing, and not overly reactive or overwhelmed by what's going on around us."



British Olympic gold medallist Adrian Moorhouse has noticed a growing interest in the practice, which he believes can benefit many walks of life.



"There is a growing mainstream interest in mindfulness. With its roots in Eastern philosophical traditions and application to Western psychology, mindfulness is increasingly being applied in sport and business leadership to enhance wellbeing and performance," the former swimmer detailed at a recent wellbeing event hosted by B P Collins.



But contrary to what many people believe, Moorhouse explained that mindfulness is not about 'letting go' as such, but rather "activating your senses, sharpening awareness, living in the moment and being effective rather than zoning out or emptying or dulling the mind."



So how can you bring mindfulness to your life? Here is a simple meditation practice to get you started, which focuses on the breathing:



Sit in a stable and comfortable position and straighten - but don't stiffen - the upper body.



Make sure arms and legs are resting and feel natural. You can cross your legs on the floor or rest the feet on the ground if in a chair, and place the palms of your hands on your legs with arms parallel to the upper body.



Drop your chin and soften your gaze, or close the eyes if you'd prefer.



Feel the breath by paying attention to the physical sensations in the nose, mouth, chest and stomach.



Don't worry if your mind wanders - gently bring focus back to the breath. When you're ready, gently lift the gaze and take a moment to notice sounds, thoughts and feeling in the body.

