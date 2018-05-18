Men care more about appearance than mental health

Men are more interested in looking good than the state of their mental health, survey results show.



Research undertaken by emotional support organisation Samaritans and The Bluebeards Revenge male grooming brand has found that 41 per cent of men spend less than an hour a week engaging in means that contribute to their mental wellbeing, while a mere 14 per cent tend to dedicate under sixty minutes a week to improving their physical appearance.



"Men are much less likely to seek support for mental health issues than women and this needs to change," Nick Gibbens, spokesperson for The Bluebeards Revenge, explained in a statement. "Suicide is also the single biggest killer of men under the age of 50 in the U.K. and, in 2016, 76 per cent of people who died by suicide in the U.K. were male. Our research shows men are still much more interested in their physical appearance than their mental wellbeing, and we are in a unique position to change this and get more guys to open up and talk about their feelings."



Out of over 2,100 men surveyed, 44 per cent said reading was their preferred de-stressing activity, following by walking (39 per cent), running (37 per cent) and playing sport (33 per cent). Yoga, socialising with friends, walking the dog and listening to music were other hobbies the participants used to relax and escape the pressures of everyday life.



The data also identified some of the issues most likely to affect the male mental state, with financial worries topping the list at a whopping 74 per cent. Relationship problems were highlighted by 65 per cent of individuals, closely followed by family concerns (64 per cent), work pressures (61 per cent) and poor physical health (51 per cent). Interestingly, 29 per cent surveyed blamed social media for increased mental health strain.



"Looking after your emotional wellbeing as well as your physical health is fundamental," Samaritans' director of external affairs, Paul McDonald, insisted. "It is crucial that men find ways of looking after themselves emotionally, and get into the habit of looking after each other."

