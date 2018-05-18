Eat fish twice a week to ward off heart disease

Health experts are urging people to eat fish twice a week to help reduce the risk of heart disease.



A new scientific advisory published in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation has reaffirmed the organisation's recommendation that eating fish, especially those rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, can lessen the risk of heart failure, coronary heart disease, cardiac arrest and the most common type of stroke.



"Since the last advisory on eating fish was issued by the Association in 2002, scientific studies have further established the beneficial effects of eating seafood rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, especially when it replaces less healthy foods such as meats that are high in artery-clogging saturated fat," said Dr. Eric B. Rimm, chair of the American Heart Association writing group and professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.



Officials at the American Heart Association recommend eating two 3.5-ounce (100gram) servings of non-fried fish, or about three-quarters of a cup of flaked fish every week. Emphasis should be placed on eating oily fish like salmon, mackerel, herring, lake trout, sardines or albacore tuna, which are all high in omega-3 fatty acids.



The advisory was written by a panel of nutrition experts, who also reviewed studies about mercury in fish.



Mercury is found in most seafood but is prevalent in large fish such as shark, swordfish, tilefish, king mackerel, bigeye tuna, marlin and orange roughy.



In their research, the experts concluded that while mercury contamination may be associated with serious neurological problems in newborns, existing scientific research finds that mercury contamination does not have adverse effects on heart disease risk in adults, and the benefits of eating fish substantially outweigh any risks associated with mercury contamination, especially if a variety of seafood is consumed.



The importance of environmentally sustainable fish farming techniques and other topics are also discussed in the advisory.

© Cover Media Group 2018