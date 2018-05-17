Video: 5 simple Pilates exercises to get a body like Meghan Markle's

Here's how you can copy the future royal's favourite workout at home.

If Meghan Markle is like any other bride, she’ll likely be upping the ante on her fitness routine in the weeks leading up to her wedding.

The former Suits actress is known for her enviable figure, which she’s spent years honing in the gym – and it’s no surprise really, considering that her mother is a yoga instructor.

But when it comes to toning up and shredding fat, Meghan says she turns to Pilates (specifically a type of Pilates done on Megaformer machines).

“Your body changes immediately,” she told Harper’s Bazaar, mentioning her particular love for Pilates Platinum, a California-based Megaformer studio owned by a close friend of Meghan’s. “Give it two classes and you will see a difference,” she added.

Now, as much as we’d all love to to jet off to California to try the class for ourselves, let’s be honest – most of us don’t have the disposable time or money for that.

The good news is anyone looking for a good workout can train like Meghan at home, and there are loads of figure-toning Pilates moves you can do with just a yoga mat and a medicine ball.

We asked the Pilates gurus at London studio Frame to put together a bespoke workout, perfect for giving arms, legs and core a right royal workout. So whether you’re a bride-to-be or simply just want to get a taster of Meghan’s Hollywood lifestyle, roll your matt out and give this workout a go.

© Press Association 2018