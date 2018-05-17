Planning a last minute dash to the Royal Wedding? Here's where to stay

There's still accommodation available in Windsor if you want to visit this weekend.

It’s the invite everyone would love to get their hands on – and regardless of whether they’re on the list or not, thousands are hoping to share in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special day.

Although only 800 people can attend the Royal Wedding ceremony in St George’s Chapel this weekend, there’s still plenty of space for fans to wave their Union Jacks from Windsor’s streets.

Tents have been banned – although some die-hards have turned up with sleeping bags – meaning private lodging or hotel rooms are the only option for staying overnight. Most places have already been snapped up, but there is still some availability if you want to make a last minute dash…

Copthorne Hotel Slough-Windsor

What: 4-star hotel

A 10-minute drive from the main event, this member of the Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ portfolio still has availability for May 18 and 19. Celebrate the special occasion with one of the hotel’s Royal Wedding packages: book the Celebration Afternoon Tea or treat yourself to a Moët & Chandon upon arrival. Both deals include breakfast, club room accommodation and drink vouchers.

How much: Standard doubles from £111 per night with breakfast for two people; Studio Suites from £150 per night with breakfast for two people. Packages start from £479 per night based on two people sharing. Book here.

Springfield Close, Windsor

What: Lodging in private home

Victorian terraced houses against the backdrop of Windsor Castle (Thinkstock/PA)

If you’re flying solo and don’t mind lodging with locals, this private room, a short walk from the city centre, is ideal. The hosts, who also speak Chinese, are happy for people to come and go as they please, and have a steady supply of tea and coffee available. A simple breakfast is also included and there’s free parking on site.

How much: £99 per night plus £15 service fee. Book through Airbnb.

The Oakley Court

What: Country house hotel

Overlooking the River Thames, a 13-minute drive from the city centre, this characterful property dates back to 1859. The ornate facade and fancy grounds – which include a croquet lawn and golf course – make it fit for a Royal couple. The excellent Dining Room has also been awarded 2 AA Rosettes.

How much: Doubles from £375 per night including breakfast. Book through Booking.com – although rooms are currently in high demand.

Royal Wedding Apartment, Windsor

What: Lodging in private home

Main street in Windsor (Thinkstock/PA)

A 10-minute walk from the centre, this double room with private bathroom is available for both Friday and Saturday night. There’s parking – should you choose to arrive by car – and the host, Harry (not that Harry), is happy to prepare a special Royal Wedding breakfast on request.

How much: £112 per night plus £17 service fee. Book through Airbnb.

De Vere Beaumont Estate

What: Heritage hotel

Patriotic fans can revel in British splendour at this former 18th century mansion set in 40 acres of sprawling parkland and only three miles from Windsor. Dine on seasonal British fare at the 1705 Restaurant & Bar, which recently underwent a renovation, and if you can’t manage a peek inside St George’s, take a look at the hotel’s own chapel on site.

How much: A family room – with a double bed and double sofa bed for two children under 12 – costs from £194.65 per night with breakfast. Book here.

