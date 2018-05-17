Petal power: 3 ways to make your home blooming beautiful this summer

No matter how your garden grows, anyone can enjoy an abundance of flowers indoors with this year's stunning floral designs. Gabrielle Fagan picks the best of the bunch.

Nature’s best and brightest blooms inspire decor designs year after year, and the new-season ranges are blossoming with a fresh, contemporary take on the trend.

“Florals never lose their appeal, but this year, be brave and experiment with bold colours and eye-catching patterns to bring the outside in,” says Claire Hornby, creative stylist at Barker & Stonehouse. “It’s such an easy way to inject colour and pattern into your home. For a pared-back, summer-inspired space, opt for smaller floral accessories such as patterned chairs or cushions, which will pair well with neutral hues,” she adds.

Whether you’re looking to create an attention-grabbing feature wall in an all-over floral print, or add simple botanical-inspired accessories, you’ll be surprised by how easy it is to incorporate florals into a living space. Here are three ways to embrace petal-power right now…

Pick a posy of pinks for perennially pretty decor

Toucan by Sooshichacha Wallpaper, £85 a roll, Woodchip & Magnolia (Woodchip & Magnolia)

“Spring’s all about embracing brighter colours and bolder prints, so naturally, florals are an absolute shoo-in for the season,” says Rebecca Snowden, interior style advisor at Furniture Choice.

“Florals or tropical prints, especially in bright pinks from rose to fuschia, are excellent statement-makers. They can be used for pops of colour in a smaller room, or will anchor a scheme if used to create a striking feature wall.

“For a major style boost, opt for larger botanical prints in the form of murals or wall art,” she suggests. “Experiment with light-coloured patterns for a relaxed natural look, or create a bold bohemian space with darker hues and busier motifs.”

Punchy pink accessories will make their mark in any room: (L-R) Floral Embroidered Love Cushion, £12, Next; Falling Leaves in Autumn Lamp (medium), £199, Anna Jacobs; Cotton Sateen Oversize Floral Bed Set, £40-£70, Next; Felicity Plate by Zala Farah, from £15, Artwow (Next/Anna Jacobs/Artwow/PA)

Let blues blossom in serene scenes

Peonies Wallpaper Mural by Behangfabriek – Blue, £75 per square metre, LimeLace (LimeLace/PA)

“The trend for floral designs shows no signs of abating,” says Hannah Thistlethwaite, textiles buyer at Heal’s. “Opting for botanical-inspired homeware is an easy way to introduce invigorating touches of nature to enhance the atmosphere in any room.

For an understated theme, use soft floral prints in washed-out blue and white linens, to create a refreshingly laid-back effect,” she adds. “For an effortless update, look for cushions with a two-tone motif and pair with cool grey or blue fabrics to evoke a clean, Scandi-style aesthetic, which pays a subtle nod to the floral trend. Make a statement in a living room with bright pops of rich teal or blue blooms for fabrics or accessories contrasted with vibrant greenery, which will beautifully reflect nature’s palette.”

It would be hard to find a more eye-catching wallpaper than Giardino Segreto (Scene 1 Delft), £195 a roll, by Designers Guild, a company renowned for its stunning designs.

Add atmosphere with blue details: (L-R) Voyage Samira Azure Cushion, £39, Bridgman; Rosina Chair in Dusty Blue Vintage Rose, £625, Loaf; Bud Vase – Cobalt Blue, £13.95, Annabel James; Villa Nova Akina Indigo Rug, from £425, Modern Rugs (Bridgman/Loaf/Annabel James/Modern Rugs/PA)

Bring a room to life with botanicals

Mind The Gap Aquafluer Wallpaper in Taupe, £150 a roll, The Longest Stay (The Longest Stay/PA)

“Botanical and floral prints continue to be top of the list for freshening up our decor,” says Yvonne Keal, head of product at curtain and blinds specialists, Hillarys. “They connect us to the outdoors, and if something works well in nature, it’ll work in a room. But just as we wouldn’t have a wilting bouquet in our homes, any floral look we introduce should feel fresh and new, and this season doesn’t disappoint.

“Botanical motifs on fabrics are subtle and hand-drawn – straight out of an artist’s sketchbook. Small-scale florals, watercolour washes and fade-out prints are blooming in gently joyful neutral grown-up shades, while soft greens, pale blues and lavender are replacing the rich jewel tones and clashing patterns of 2017, to help us create the more calm haven we crave this year.”

Focus on accessories featuring the intricate details of the outdoors for accessories: (L-R) Ary Dill Natural Birch Tray, £30.50, Printer & Tailor; Botanical Prints with Brown Frames, £120, Modern Country Style Interiors; Spring Gardens & Birds Jug, £15, The Contemporary Home; Cream Resin Antiqued Tall Stem Flower Design Coasters, £12 for a pack of four (coming soon), Gisela Graham (Printer & Tailor/Modern Country Style Interiors/The Contemporary Home/Gisela Graham/PA)

