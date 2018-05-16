Jameela Jamil is taking down Kim Kardashian for promoting 'appetite suppressant lollipops'

The actor says she feels "actual despair over what women are reduced to".

From waist trainers to laxative teas, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are known for promoting some controversial products aimed at making you look skinnier.

Now, Kim Kardashian has come under fire for the latest tummy-slimming product to hit her Instagram – an appetite suppressant lollipop.

On Instagram Kardashian described the lollipop, made by Flat Tummy Co, as “literally unreal”.

For Jameela Jamil this was all a bit beyond the pale, and she took to Twitter to register her outrage.

No. Fuck off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/zDPN1T8sBM — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

Jamil holds particular issue with the pressure for women to be thin, saying she feels “actual despair over what women are reduced to”, calling Kardashian a “terrible and toxic influence on young girls”.

The Flat Tummy Co also sells teas and meal replacement shakes, all with the aim of slimming down your waist. It describes the lollipops as: “Designed to help control your appetite, decrease cravings and get your tummy back to flat!”

Many people agree with Jamil and don’t think such a premium should be placed on women having flat stomachs and so-called ‘perfect’ bodies.

Thanks for being the voice of a responsible role model! So many have suffered the high price of the pressure to be the "perfect size, shape, look". — Corinne (@jabroniesbruh) May 16, 2018

Couldn't agree with you more, Jameela. What a terrible and irresponsible message. — Alex B Cann (@alexbcann) May 16, 2018

Well said. The most dangerous insult hurled at my 9 year old daughter is "fat" because she isn't and it warps self image. Stuff like this legitimises thin=healthy which isn't true. — Alex (@pintofsimilar) May 16, 2018

Some see the product as problematic, especially with such a famous face promoting it.

Thank you. Had an eating disorder for 14 years. If I had seen this ad as a teenager, I would have been running for this product. Despicable. — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) May 16, 2018

This has wound me up. I'm on a healthy eating regime & EATING MORE THAN I NORMALLY WOULD, AND i've dropped a dress size! If your body is telling you your hungry, eat! Don't starve yourself! You body stores food if it thinks it's not gonna eat again for a while! Christ Kim!x — Nicola Hume (@Nicola_Hume) May 16, 2018

Instead, Jamil takes the stance that you should be eating enough “to fuel your brain and work hard and be successful” rather than suppressing your appetite.

MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than “I had a flat stomach.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XsBM3aFtAQ — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

This isn’t the first time Jamil has voiced her opinions on the unrealistic expectations placed on women to look a certain way.

Earlier this year she set up an Instagram account called I Weigh. This was a response to an Instagram post that labelled the Kardashian-Jenners with their weights, so Jamil wanted to show that women are more than a number on a scales. She listed various things that she is worth instead – including “I speak out for women’s rights” and “I laugh every day.” She writes: “This is how women are taught to value themselves. In Kg. GRIM.”

I’m on the war path. pic.twitter.com/A3zC6yTB6G — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) February 23, 2018

Since then, hundreds of people have posted their own versions of what they ‘weigh’.

We emailed Flat Tummy Co for comment but they are yet to respond.

