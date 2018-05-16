How to make Skye McAlpine's almond paste croissants

“I love kiefer for breakfast in the morning,” Skye McAlpine confesses. And the cook and author of A Table In Venice has made life a whole lot easier with her recipe for almond paste croissants, which uses ready-made puff pastry. “Who has the time to make their own puff pastry? Not me,” she admits, laughing.

“I make them the whole time,” McAlpine adds, and you will too once you’ve tried this recipe for yourself…

Ingredients:

(Makes 10)

2 x 320g ready-rolled puff pastry sheets

1 large egg yolk, lightly beaten

30g flaked almonds

2tbsp icing sugar

For the filling:

90g ground almonds

70g caster sugar

1.5tsp apricot jam

A pinch of salt

1 large egg white, lightly beaten with a fork



Method:

1. Heat the oven to 220˚C/Gas Mark 7. To make the filling, put the ground almonds, sugar, jam and salt in a bowl and mix well. Add the egg white and stir until you have a thick paste, rather like marzipan.

2. Lay out the puff pastry sheets on a work surface and cut out five triangles from each one, 12–14cm wide at the base and 24cm long on the sides. Spoon a teaspoon of almond paste on to the base of each triangle, centred and about two-fingers’ width away from the edge. Resist the urge to overfill here: you really just need a teaspoon, or the filling will spill out in the oven. Fold the bottom edge of the triangle over the filling, trying to tuck it under, and roll the pastry up as tightly as you can. Gently fold the tips under into the horns of a croissant, pinching where needed to seal. Repeat this with the remaining pastry triangles, then arrange them on a baking sheet lined with baking parchment.

3. Brush the croissants with the beaten egg yolk to glaze, then sprinkle liberally with the flaked almonds. Bake for 20 minutes, until golden all over. Remove the tray from the oven and sift the icing sugar generously over the piping-hot croissants, so that some of it melts into them. Let them cool slightly, then transfer to a wire rack. Eat warm or cold.

A Table In Venice: Recipes From My Home by Skye McAlpine, is published by Bloomsbury, priced £26. Available now.

