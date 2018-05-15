Wales is the perfect place to spot dolphins - and this video proves it

15th May 18 | Lifestyle

The marine mammals are regularly spotted on boat tours and from the coast.

b00e93f1-6c22-4021-b30f-feb7ba726909

A pod of dolphins porpoising in sun-sparkling water – it’s a common scene in the waters of Baja California or off the coast of Sri Lanka.  One of the last places you’d expect to find these marine mammals is Wales.

But last week, as the UK’s temperatures soared, a group of dolphins were filmed off the shores of Abersoch – and they were happy to put on quite a show.

In reality, the sighting was not that unusual; the proximity of the Gulf Stream attracts an abundance of marine wildlife, meaning Blue Planet-style encounters are very likely.

Anyone eager to witness the spectacle for themselves should try these three places…

Cardigan Bay

Washed up tree on the beach in Aberystwyth Ceredigion Wales UK
(Thinkstock/PA)

Cardigan Bay in Wales is home to Britain’s largest resident population of dolphins. Bottlenose dolphins and harbour porpoises are a daily delight for visitors, along with Atlantic grey seals. A two-hour boat trip with A Bay to Remember costs £38 for adults.

Bardsey Island

Two miles off the coast of the Llyn Peninsula, in northwest Wales, this island is famous for its wildlife. There are no TVs, cars, telephones and barely any people. Take a cruise with Bardsey Boat Trips (£30 for adults) to watch seabirds, seals, dolphins and whales.

Newport  Bay, Pembrokeshire

A blue whale and even a great white have been seen in these nutrient-rich waters flowing from the Atlantic. Hundreds of bottlenose dolphins feed and breed here, and in the summer, sightings of young calves are common.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader

British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader
Hollyoaks actress Sarah Jayne Dunn ties the knot

Hollyoaks actress Sarah Jayne Dunn ties the knot
Johnny Vegas and Maia Dunphy split after seven years of marriage

Johnny Vegas and Maia Dunphy split after seven years of marriage

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

It's Coeliac Disease Awareness Week: So here are 12 things coeliacs are sick of hearing

It's Coeliac Disease Awareness Week: So here are 12 things coeliacs are sick of hearing
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
[WATCH] Tesco worker brings the BGT judges to their feet with his OUTSTANDING performance

[WATCH] Tesco worker brings the BGT judges to their feet with his OUTSTANDING performance
Meghan Markles dad has CANCELLED his plans to attend her wedding

Meghan Markles dad has CANCELLED his plans to attend her wedding