Wales is the perfect place to spot dolphins - and this video proves it

The marine mammals are regularly spotted on boat tours and from the coast.

A pod of dolphins porpoising in sun-sparkling water – it’s a common scene in the waters of Baja California or off the coast of Sri Lanka. One of the last places you’d expect to find these marine mammals is Wales.

But last week, as the UK’s temperatures soared, a group of dolphins were filmed off the shores of Abersoch – and they were happy to put on quite a show.

In reality, the sighting was not that unusual; the proximity of the Gulf Stream attracts an abundance of marine wildlife, meaning Blue Planet-style encounters are very likely.

Anyone eager to witness the spectacle for themselves should try these three places…

Cardigan Bay

(Thinkstock/PA)

Cardigan Bay in Wales is home to Britain’s largest resident population of dolphins. Bottlenose dolphins and harbour porpoises are a daily delight for visitors, along with Atlantic grey seals. A two-hour boat trip with A Bay to Remember costs £38 for adults.

Bardsey Island

Two miles off the coast of the Llyn Peninsula, in northwest Wales, this island is famous for its wildlife. There are no TVs, cars, telephones and barely any people. Take a cruise with Bardsey Boat Trips (£30 for adults) to watch seabirds, seals, dolphins and whales.

Newport Bay, Pembrokeshire

A blue whale and even a great white have been seen in these nutrient-rich waters flowing from the Atlantic. Hundreds of bottlenose dolphins feed and breed here, and in the summer, sightings of young calves are common.

© Press Association 2018