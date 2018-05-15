How OCD has been trivialised and why this is such a problem

For Mental Health Awareness Week, we take a look at one of the most misunderstood conditions.

“You must be super organised!” and: “Do you wash your hands all the time?” are common things many people with OCD are sick of hearing.

In recent years, society has becoming increasingly better at talking about the previously-taboo subject of mental health. This is incredibly important and potentially life saving, but there’s still plenty of work to do. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is one of the most misunderstood and misappropriated conditions – if the media and common slang is to be believed, it’s simply a person who feels compelled to flick a light switch on and off before leaving the house.

In fact, it’s a multi-faceted and complex condition that the NHS characterises as having “obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours”. It’s important to understand what these are: An obsession is “an unwanted and unpleasant thought, image or urge that repeatedly enters your mind, causing feelings of anxiety, disgust or unease”, and a compulsion is “a repetitive behaviour or mental act that you feel you need to carry out to try to temporarily relieve the unpleasant feelings brought on by the obsessive thought”.

Saying "omg I'm so OCD" creates a stigma around OCD as if it is 'unique quirks', be mindful of using the term✨✨✨ #MentalHealthAwareness — Olivia (@_oliviahanson_) May 14, 2018

We spoke to Dr Eva Zysk, senior lecturer and researcher at Nottingham Trent University, about the misconceptions around OCD and why they’re potentially damaging.

Most people don’t get the full scope of OCD

Using the term "I'm so ocd" or "I'm a little ocd" continues the common misconception that having OCD consists of having things a certain way or being clean. OCD is an Illness that no one would wish to have. Choose your words wisely!#MHAW18 #mentalhealth #ocd #anxiety — Ocd (@TheOCDfight) May 14, 2018

Often due to a lack of understanding, many of us have a rather simplistic view of OCD. It’s often thought to involve rituals like checking door locks or constantly washing hands, but this only scratches the surface.

Zysk says: “While this may be partially accurate, given that contamination fears and doubting are among the most common OCD symptoms, this simplistic view of OCD undermines the complexity of the disorder.”

For Zysk, it’s important to understand that OCD is a wide-reaching condition that can affect many areas of someone’s life. She explains: “OCD can present itself in many ways, including through aggressive, sexual, religious, horrific or nonsensical thoughts, and in behaviours such as cleaning, checking, arranging, counting, tapping, verbal repetition, and conjuring up ‘good’ images. And within each of these areas, there are different presentations.”

How OCD is trivialised

We remain committed to sharing the feeling of disappointment of our followers with @channel4 this show continues.https://t.co/DJdUx8xPXZ — OCD-UK (@OCDUK) April 17, 2017

“Too many times we hear the flippant remarks of, ‘I’m obsessed with the new Netflix series’, ‘My mom’s so OCD; she loves cleaning’, or it being the butt of jokes,” Zysk says. “Or perhaps we have been guilty of such remarks ourselves.”

The phrase ‘OCD’ has entered common vocabulary, which further muddies its true meaning. Not only can it be used in contexts that are plain wrong, but it has become a socially acceptable habit that makes light of the disorder – whether intentional or not.

OCD in the media

@OCDUK @Channel4 Heartbreaking that this debilitating mental health issue is trivialised and humoured in such a way. Shame on you C4 — Writing the Novel (@whalennovel) April 24, 2017

We often see ‘OCD’ used on screen – in ways outside the context of the disorder.

Zysk says: “Programmes such as Channel 4’s Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners and companies selling trivialising merchandise, are in part to blame for adding to misconceptions and further trivialising mental health problems – and profiteering at the expense of those with genuine mental health difficulties.”

She mentions charities like OCD-UK, which have taken a stance against shows like Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners.

Why is trivialisation a problem?

living with ocd is so hard especially when the people around u don’t understand why u obsess over the things u do and make u feel dumb for doing it when u can’t help it — destiny marie ✧･ﾟ (@destinymhodges) May 14, 2018

“This is a problem as sufferers may not understand their difficulties as OCD, and information they seek online may be faulty,” Zysk explains. “Trivialisation can also prevent people from seeking help. Furthermore, it suggests OCD is less serious than it is.”

OCD is a TREATABLE condition. You may be embarrassed to tell someone about your thoughts, however keeping it a secret will only keep you sick.Seek treatment today and begin the road to recovery. You can do it!!!#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek #ocd #anxiety — Ocd (@TheOCDfight) May 14, 2018

Not only can these attitudes prevent people from understanding the condition and seeking help, it can also be hugely dispiriting for those who do suffer from the disorder.

“OCD has been ranked among the most disabling illnesses by the World Health Organisation,” Zysk says. “OCD being the butt of jokes makes those who suffer with it feel bad. Society does not make fun of physical conditions such as cancer, and we need to come to equally appreciate, and to not laugh at, mental ill-health.”

