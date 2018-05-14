Video: Meet the royal chef who'll be catering Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

14th May 18 | Lifestyle

Come Saturday, May 19, Mark Flanagan should be cooking up a storm.

We don’t envy royal chef Mark Flanagan. He’s the man who this weekend, will be in charge of feeding Harry and Meghan, and their many distinguished guests, as they sit down to celebrate their nuptials.

It’s undeniably a massive job – a limp prawn salad followed by a dry chicken breast wrapped in shrivelled ham certainly won’t do – but the chef and his 30-strong staff are more than prepared for the big day, and looking forward to it.

Flanagan tells us he’s particularly happy the couple set a date for May, considering the glut of British spring produce available (asparagus is almost guaranteed to make an appearance). We got a sneak peek behind the scenes as the wedding prep begins…

