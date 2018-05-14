8 signs you have royal wedding fever

Ever since Prince Harry proposed to his sweetheart Meghan Markle, excitement has been building.

For the first time in seven years, there’s going to be a royal wedding. Finally, there’s an excuse to dig out that Union Jack bunting and organise a patriotic party with cucumber sandwiches.

But how can you tell if your anticipation about seeing the dress (it’s going to be sooo glamorous) has tipped over into royal wedding fever? Here’s our list of 8 symptoms to look out for.

1. You’re counting down the days

Town Crier Tony Appleton makes a noise about the engagement (Nick Ansell/PA)

As far as you’re concerned, Saturday May 19 is the most important day of 2018. The minute the royal household confirmed Harry and Meghan’s wedding date, you cleared your diary and bookmarked at least five outfit choices online, just in case they wanted you there to help them celebrate. Alright, so your name didn’t end up on the guest list, but you’ll still look fabulous while you watch the proceedings on TV.

2. You’ve actually considered following the couple to a public appearance (or even done it)

Were you chosen to shake this hand? (Joe Giddens/PA)

In the run up to their wedding, Harry and Meghan have been touring the country. The custom was first introduced by the Queen in 1970, so she could meet more members of the public. Kind-hearted Meghan has taken it to a whole new level, brushing aside protocol to spontaneously hug some young fans, and the happy couple’s beaming smiles are ever so lovely. If you’re dying to see them in the flesh, or have even been one of the lucky few to meet them (and haven’t washed since Meghan shook your hand), you definitely have royal wedding fever.

3. Your house is just as ready as you are

Royal fan Margaret Tyler shows how to decorate (Katie Collins/PA)

As soon as you heard about Harry and Meghan’s engagement last November, you were up into your loft to get the bunting out and have your house looking shipshape. You’ve got every commemorative mug going, and you’re not ashamed to admit that you raise a toast to the happy couple every time you have a cup of tea.

4. You just cannot contain your emotions

It started when you heard they were dating, it got worse when you realised this was true love, and ever since you saw photographs from their engagement shoot, you’ve pretty much an emotional wreck. But don’t worry, you’re meant to cry at weddings – and the fact you have never actually met the bride or the groom doesn’t change that.

5. You have been binge-watching Suits

You have watched (and are now re-watching) every single episode of Meghan playing lawyer Rachel Zane in Suits. As a result, you feel like you’re her best friend – even though you feel confused whenever she kisses Mike. Yes, you know the TV series is fiction and that real-life Meghan has bid farewell to the show, but you just aren’t happy with her flaunting it right under Harry’s nose, OK?

6. Your name has the royal seal of approval

Meghan – or Megan – is the best name ever (Andrew Matthews/PA)

If you’ve recently had a baby girl, there was only one possible choice of name – Meghan. In this you’re not alone. Parenting and pregnancy website Mother & Baby has predicted Meghan (with an h) will rule as one of the top 20 most popular baby names in 2018 – a real leap up from the its lowly number 881 status in 2016. Award yourself extra royal wedding fever points if you have changed your own name to Meghan by deed poll.

7. You’ve become obsessed with peonies

Meghan loves them and, as they’re seasonal in May, peonies seem sure to make an appearance in her wedding bouquet. In tribute, you’ve filled your entire garden and every plant pot you own with the flower. Not content with this, you’ve ordered new peony-print curtains and cushions for your living room. This will make you feel closer to H & M on their big day – though you worry the bold pattern may clash with the Union Jacks.

8. You’ve been eating a lot of roast chicken

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan! I always knew roast chicken had magic powers!! I’m so happy for both of you! @theroyalfamily @meghanmarkle — Ina Garten (@inagarten) November 28, 2017

Prince Harry proposed while the couple were cooking roast chicken in their cosy cottage. Ever since you found this out, the bird has taken on a whole new meaning for you – it’s not just a standard if tasty dish, it’s the food of love. Therefore, you’re cooking it every single night to show your devotion to your significant other/ new date. So far, it has not inspired a proposal. And actually you are getting a bit tired of scrubbing roasting pans.

