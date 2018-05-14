Is this New York Times recipe for a fluffy pancake basically just a Yorkshire pudding?

This is probably a good time to take a deep dive into the difference between the roast dinner favourite and a Dutch Baby.

Ah, Yorkshire puddings. They are the real heroes of the Sunday roast – who can resist one doused in gravy?

That’s very much the opinion of basically anyone in the UK. Inexplicably, other countries aren’t quite as familiar with the glory of a Yorkshire pud – which is why this article from the New York Times has really confused a lot of Brits.

This large, fluffy pancake is excellent for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dessert any time of year https://t.co/rIYTybknnm pic.twitter.com/iAlpcidZxe — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 12, 2018

A “large, fluffy pancake” sounds quite familiar, doesn’t it?

That's a Yorkshire pudding, mate. — heartbeeps (@hrtbps) May 12, 2018

Fluffy pancake ? It's a YORKSHIRE PUDDING, don't even think of calling it anything else, especially in Yorkshire. I am spitting feathers right now — sylvia kendall (@KendallSylvia) May 13, 2018

That's a Yorkshire pudding. The recipe is older than America. — Dadzia Jazz (@jsfox8) May 13, 2018

Once people got over the initial confusion and clocked that the Times was actually talking about a Yorkshire pud, then came the outrage. Why on earth was the paper suggesting you could serve it for dessert, sprinkled with icing sugar?

@kendsw why they putting powdered sugar on Yorkshire puddings? pic.twitter.com/kPKcbgTQ9y — Anthony Crook (@YawnoftheDad) May 13, 2018

This is not a dessert! This is a thing of beauty that should be filled with beef and vegetables. Or sausage and mash. It is a Yorkshire pudding. pic.twitter.com/Nxf6syE6sq — becky (@bexsta711) May 12, 2018

You've put icing sugar on your Yorkshire mate, must've run out a gravy. — Dan 🎮 (@CuppaBrew) May 12, 2018

As so easily happens, Twitter quickly whipped itself into a frenzy – but is the New York Times really suggesting we start eating our Yorkshire puds for both main and dessert?

In short: No. While the picture may look like the classic English dish – and the method of making it is similar – this is actually a recipe for a Dutch Baby.

This is an American breakfast-meets-dessert that is essentially a large pancake – or a Yorkshire pud with sugar – cooked and served in a skillet.

Nigella Lawson describes how in the US “they are brought out to you at the table with great pomp: Great pancakes puffed up and golden, still in the cast-iron skillets they were cooked in”.

Classic Yorkshire puds are made with flour, eggs and milk, and are baked in muffin tins. The New York Times’ recipe does exactly the same, except with the addition of sugar and nutmeg to the batter (Nigella adds vanilla for an extra fancy touch). Instead of being baked in individual portions, Dutch Babies tend to be massive.

The sugar makes all the difference when it comes to how you serve them. A Dutch Baby will be served with classic pancake toppings – think maple syrup, fruit, lemon and sugar.

And Yorkshire puddings? Well, bring on the gravy.

© Press Association 2018