Video: Here's how to make the perfect vegan kebab for National Vegetarian Week

Yep, a doner kebab without meat - who knew it was possible?

It’s National Vegetarian Week, but why not go one better and tuck into a vegan meal for dinner tonight?

There’s something addictive about doner kebabs after a late night out, but did you know you can avoid those brown shavings of doner meat in favour of a vegan alternative?

Here Cem from vegan doner kebab aficionados What The Pitta! shows us how to make a plant-based kebab, loaded with salad, pickles and chilli sauce, that uses spiced soya pieces instead of meat.

© Press Association 2018