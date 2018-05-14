6 spring-cleaning gadgets you need in your life

If the absence of spring weather made you forget to spring clean this year, you’re not alone. But now the sunshine is finally pouring through our windows, it’s time for a spruce up. Still feeling uninspired? Invest in a new toy and make light work of the chores.

1. Shine up the floor

(John Lewis/PA)

Kärcher FC5 Hard Floor Cleaner, £249.99, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)

Wash, vacuum and dry your hard floors with just one gadget.

2. Breathe easy



(Awair/PA)

Awair, currently reduced to £159 from £179 (getawair.co.uk)

Get rid of all the chemicals and toxins from the air in your home, with this sleek purifier – perfect for allergy sufferers too.

3. Dry the washing in the smallest of spaces

(Lakeland/PA)

Dry: Soon Standard 3-Tier Heated Tower Airer, £109.99, Lakeland (lakeland.co.uk)

It may be spring, but we don’t all have big gardens with washing lines, and drying clothes inside can fill rooms with damp. This heated airer is compact, efficient and dries your laundry in no time.



4. Make stains vanish

(Bissell/PA)

Stain Eraser Cordless Spot & Stain Cleaner, £99.99, Bissell (bisselldirect.co.uk)

This bit of kit will suck up all grubby stains that have been lurking in your carpets.



5. Hoover without the hard work

(Curry’s/PA)

iRobot Roomba 612 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, £349.99, Currys PC World (currys.co.uk)

If you’ve ever wished you had a robot to do your housework, this is it. Press the ‘on’ switch and put your feet up, while this gadget eats up the dirt and then puts itself away.

6. Make your home smell amazing

(Homedics/PA)

Ellia Gather Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser, currently reduced to £89.99 from £109.99, Homedics (homedics.co.uk)

This ultrasonic diffuser will scent your room using essential oils for up to 10 hours.

