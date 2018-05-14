Capital clicks: London's 7 most Instagrammable boroughs revealed

These are the most photogenic parts of the city...

Attracting a whopping 19.1 million tourists per year, London is one of the most popular cities in the world, and social media is plastered with images of it.

Although first timers head straight for the centre, more seasoned travellers are prepared to venture further afield and discover the delights of the UK capital’s 33 boroughs.

By scouring hashtags and buzzwords on Instagram, Digitaloft has come up with a list of the top 7 most snapped areas. Here’s what they found…

1. Camden

There are plenty of photo opportunities to be had in this eclectic borough, so it isn’t hard to see why Camden has taken the top spot. Snap a quick pic of Camden Lock after dipping into the many bustling market stalls and independent stores the area has to offer.

Explore the backstreets to take in the impressive street art, stroll along the scenic canal, or head up to Primrose Hill for picturesque views of the London skyline.

2. Greenwich

Situated on the banks of the Thames, Greenwich revels in its history. Climb up to the Royal Observatory for panoramic views of the city and the Old Royal Naval College, a World Heritage Site. Then grab a selfie on the Meridian Line, which marks the boundary between the Eastern and Western hemisphere. Take a look around legendary 19th century sailing ship the Cutty Sark, before sharing a picnic on the sweeping grounds of Greenwich Park.

3. City of Westminster

You’ll be pressed for time to capture everything the City of Westminster has to offer. Home to Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament – which you can photograph from Westminster Bridge – the borough is steeped in history and tourist attractions. Take a ride on the London Eye for a stunning 360-degree shot of the city, head to Buckingham Palace to grab a selfie with the one of the notoriously hard-faced Queen’s guards, or walk around the West End to explore Chinatown, Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square.

4. Hackney

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has become a hub of activity for visitors to this Hackney borough. See all of London from the ArcelorMittal Orbit, the UK’s tallest tower, then take a ride back down on the world’s tallest and longest tunnel slide. The charming Victoria Park, known as the People’s Park, is a favourite for Instagrammers all year round.

5. Kensington and Chelsea

The borough of Kensington and Chelsea is filled with pastel-coloured house-fronts and flower-adorned cafés – especially along Portobello Road, which transforms into the world’s largest antique market every Saturday. Head to the Natural History Museum to snap the iconic 25.2-metre-long blue whale skeleton, which suspends from the ceiling in the Hintze Hall.

6. Hammersmith and Fulham

Capture the wisteria-decorated doorways of Hammersmith and Fulham during spring or take the perfect Instagram shot of the candy-coloured rows of houses on Wingate Road. Craven Cottage and Stamford Bridge – home to Fulham and Chelsea football clubs – are Instagram hotspots for the fans that flock to watch a match. Westfield London in White City offers up impressive modern architecture for snap-happy visitors to the shopping centre.

7. City of London

The borough of the City of London lies at the heart of the capital’s historic centre and financial district. Experience the skyline up close by gazing at the wonders of St. Paul’s Cathedral or The Gherkin, one of London’s most instantly recognisable skyscrapers. Get a view of the city from the Sky Garden, on the 35th floor of the Walkie Talkie building.

