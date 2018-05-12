National Doughnut Week: 6 of the maddest ones out there to try

12th May 18 | Lifestyle

Doughnuts come in practically every shape, colour and flavour - and these ones are really unique.

Various donuts on blue background, from above

Savoury, sweet, big, small, doughnuts are one of the most colourful and versatile sweet treats out there.

To celebrate National Doughnut Week (May 12-19), here are some of the most interesting and elaborate doughnuts you can get your hands on.

1. Cadbury Flake & Salted Crisps/Pretzels Doughnut

Undecided between sweet and salty? Why not have both? This doughnut from Yes! Donuts in Manchester combines sweet chocolate, salty crisps (and/or pretzels, you pick). Delicious.

2. Doughnut Burger

Turns out there is such a thing as a doughnut burger. This may seem more like a proper lunch than a treat but, hey, it has doughnuts in it.

Do as they do at Red’s True Barbecue in Leeds and sandwich a beef patty, melted cheese, smoked peppered bacon, crispy onions and sauce between two sweet glazed donuts. Served with frickles (fried pickles people).

3. Peanut Butter Doughnut

Spending some one on one time with our best pal, Reese 🥜 #buildmeupbuttercup

A post shared by Doughnut Time UK (@doughnuttime_uk) on

Filled with peanut butter and Reese’s chocolate, this doughnut is every food lover’s treat. Wrapped in chocolate and super sweet, it’s available at Doughnut Time in London.

4. Beetroot Sourdough Orange Doughnut

Beetroot, blood orange glaze and pistachio crumble all come together to form this pastel doughnut.

Crosstown is always changing its doughnut menu, and this fruit/veggie concoction should make you feel marginally more healthy than if you were biting into a classic sugared jam doughnut.

5. Grana Padano Doughnut

Yep, cheese, Grana Padano is a poor man’s Parmesan, and this doughnut decadently pairs it with black truffle. Check it out at Fiume London.

6. Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwich

This ice-cream-filled doughnut from fried chicken joint Bird  looks like you’d need a knife and fork to deal with it. So pass that cutlery.

