Dance, music and a Speedo swimsuit - Here's what's happening at the V&A Dundee opening

Hype about the new V&A Dundee museum has been building for some time, and now more details have been released about the official opening weekend.

Anyone planning to visit on Friday September 14, can expect music, design, dance – and a sneak peak at the first ever Speedo swimsuit.

The 3D Festival will kick off on Friday evening with an outdoor performance in Slessor Gardens at the centre of the Dundee waterfront.

V&A Dundee (Ross McLean/PA)

Designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, the first V&A outside of London will provide a wow-inducing backdrop.

Up to 20,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event, which will also include family activities and design workshops.

Extraordinary and bizarre exhibits

Focusing on innovative art and design objects from Scotland past and present, the free-to-enter museum will also feature temporary exhibitions.

The Racerback (V&A London/PA)

Amongst the 300 pieces on display will be The Racerback, the first ever Speedo swimsuit which caused moral outrage when it was launched in the 1920s, on loan from the Leicestershire County Council Museums Service. The one-piece was even banned from some beaches for being too risqué.

Designed by Alexander MacRae, a Scot who grew up in a small fishing village in the West Highlands and moved to Sydney, the hydrodynamic design revolutionised the sport of swimming by giving freedom of movement and reduced drag. Made of cotton or silk (rather than wool, which was used for its long-sleeved predecessors), it also absorbed less water.

Claire Dennis wears the Racerback in the 1932 Olympics (V&A Dundee/PA)

Very quickly, it found favour with competing Olympians, and the tight designs (particularly the men’s shorts launched in 1936) raised a few eyebrows amongst spectators.

How to get there

Further details of the line-up will be released during the next few month; sign up to V&A Dundee’s e-news for the latest news and a chance to register for tickets. More information here.

