Badly behaved diners are being shamed by restaurants on social media more than ever - is it ok?

If you bail on a booking or make unreasonable demands at a restaurant, beware - you might find yourself being shamed online the next day.

It’s been rumbling on for a few months now, with instances popping up every now and again, be it on TripAdvisor or Twitter: Restaurants shaming – and even naming – customers who either fail to turn up for a booking, or who behave badly when they do.

The latest instance has seen Hispi, a restaurant in Didsbury, near Manchester, and sister eatery to AA Restaurant of the Year Sticky Walnut, respond to a customer’s TripAdvisor complaint on Twitter.

We were happy to go to the shop for your mates dreadful red wine spritzer & 20 B&H🙄We just didn’t like you.Keep it up hispi👊Love Gary X pic.twitter.com/o7lp4aCHSZ — STICKY (@StickyWalnut) May 8, 2018

After being given a one star review for not serving non-cloudy lemonade – and for not hopping to the nearest corner shop to rectify the omission – Hispi took a stance on Twitter, via the @stickywalnut account, posting a picture of the complaint and writing: “We were happy to go to the shop for your mates [sic] dreadful red wine spritzer & 20 B&H. We just didn’t like you.”

They’re not alone in biting back on social media. In April, Bully’s Restaurant in Cardiff tweeted: “I’m going to start tweeting no shows,” and posted a picture of a diner’s name, phone number and email address to their almost 9,000 followers after a woman didn’t turn up for a reservation.

The restaurant later deleted the tweet and said: “Apologies for last nights [sic] tweet guys. It was fuelled by emotion and for that we can only apologise profusely.

“Please remember that this is a family business run by passion and a strong community spirit. We’re not a chain restaurant, we’re an independent that loves what we do.”

If there isn't an app that lets restaurateurs flag up last minute no-show tables to disorganised people who love eating out, there really should be… — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) April 9, 2018

The Cauldron in Bristol similarly tweeted the names and booking times of people who were no shows on Valentine’s Day, while Justin Sharp, who runs Pea Porridge in Bury St Edmunds, told the Bury Free Press: “We are in our ninth year now, but it’s things like no-shows which can destroy you. Not only does it affect stock levels but our staff levels as well.” He added: “I don’t want to berate people, I just hope people will honour their bookings or give us notice if they can’t make it.”

Clearly there’s a problem, but is naming, shaming, and directly calling out disgruntled customers the way to do things?

In Hispi’s case, some people were impressed with the restaurant for taking a stand:

Cloudy lemonade. They’ve got to be joking😭😭😭 — Ashleigh Baker (@_Ashleigh_Baker) May 9, 2018

While others thought it just added another bad taste to an already unpalatable situation:

Two sides to every story and right or wrong it feels disingenuous and not especially nice to be rude about customers. I’ve seen a few if these now and it makes me shy away from booking. — AmandaGregson (@AmandaGregson) May 9, 2018

People should be able to drink whatever they like without being judged. It is their lack of manners and grace that are unforgivable. — Nichola Jeans (@NicholaJeans) May 8, 2018

What to do about it? The threat of being scolded online is a pretty strong incentive to ring up and cancel a table in good time, but then, it also comes across as both spiteful and a bit tit-for-tat – there will always be cancellations, missed bookings and rude customers; they can’t be eliminated entirely. And you can’t get irate on Twitter every time a customer is a disappointment.

Instead, perhaps we have to look at how we go about making restaurant bookings in the first place. Online booking services make bagging a table a one click job – it’s so easy to forget you even booked it come dinner time. There’s also the fact we’re dining out in a culture where ‘no booking’ restaurants are rife. The assumption is, so many restaurants now rely on walk-ins, that surely your un-cancelled table will just be filled with people off the street – except that’s not always the case.

Some restaurants expect a deposit upfront, especially for big group bookings, while others expect you to confirm over email, or will even ring you up on the day to check you’re still planning on eating with them (which feels a tad needy and must be quite inefficient).

Perhaps the trick is simply to remember our manners. Restaurants should trust you to turn up, and you should trust them to feed you well – can’t we all just play nice and stick to that?

