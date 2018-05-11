Ahead of Eurovision: Lisbon's top 5 music venues to suit all musical styles

Tap to the right beats in Portugal's capital, where this Saturday's event is taking place.

The 2018 Eurovision Song Contest is almost upon us, with musicians belting their hearts out from host city Lisbon.

Regardless of who wins, Portugal’s capital is likely to put on a good show; ranging from pop and jazz to electronic beats, the city’s musical pedigree is strong.

So even if you miss the main event, there’s still good reason to visit. Here are five recommended venues to sing or dance the night away at.

1. Best for… the drama and melancholy of fado

Where: Tasca do Chico

Everyone has their five minutes of fame at this atmospheric bar, where both amateurs and professionals can get up on stage to sing Portugal’s famously expressive song. Football scarves criss-cross the ceiling and walls are plastered with pictures of past patrons, in a space which usually fills up by 9pm. Fado sessions at the buzzy Bairro Alto branch take place on Mondays and Wednesdays; there’s also a sister restaurant in the traditional Alfama district. Entrance is free.

2. Best for… African rhythms

Where: B.Leza Clube

There’s a thriving Cape Verdean community living in Lisbon; the West African archipelago was a former Portuguese colony. Named after one of the country’s biggest music producers, this music venue close to Cais do Sodre is a fantastic place to see African DJs and live acts play. Kizomba dance workshops also take place – so be prepared to get cosy with partners. Prices vary.

3. Best for… electronic beats

Where: Lux Fragil

Wrapped by an outdoor balcony overlooking the River Tagus, this long-running superclub has always been a popular option for the stylish crowd. Former Rinse FM resident Alexander Nut and Detroit’s deep groove-hunter Moodymann are both on the upcoming agenda, and some of the coolest cats in dance music spin records here when they’re in town. The dress code is hip-casual, so arrive looking the part. Prices vary.

4. Best for… jazz

Where: Hot Clube de Portugal

One of Europe’s oldest clubs, it opened its doors in 1945, and although a fire in 2009 forced a change in venue, the vibe has always remained the same. Dimly lit and intimate, it’s attracted greats such as Ronnie Scott, and is respected by musos as one of the best jazz clubs in the world. The club is now located close to Praça da Alegria, and features a garden terrace. Prices vary.

5. Best for… unashamed pop

Where: Plateau

If hits from the Eighties and Nineties get your groove, this club close to the River Tejo is the best post-bar-hopping bet. One of the first discos in the city, it has a reputation – for better or worse – and plenty of themed nights. Females have free entry and three free drinks every Wednesday on Ladies Night, and to dodge the ticket price on Fridays (regardless of gender) share details of the event on Facebook with friends.

© Press Association 2018