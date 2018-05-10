The best cities to be a student have been announced, so what are the coolest spots in each?

Take a look at most fun places in the top eight cities - and none of them are the library.

The top cities around the world to be a student have been announced, with an eclectic mix of places making the list.

Brits will be pleased to hear that London has nabbed the top spot, but might be more surprised by some of the other entries to the list produced by the QS higher education group.

So what makes a good university? Many things, including welcoming locals and reasonable prices. There’s also a huge draw for cool things for students to do – whether it’s going to galleries, drinking at in trendy bars or nabbing some cheap eats. We’ve zeroed in on some of the best spots in each of the top eight cities for uni kids.

1. London

London topping the list is a somewhat controversial choice as it’s notoriously very expensive for students (and indeed everyone else).

But what it doesn’t have in cheap rent it makes up for in spades elsewhere. It’s nigh on impossible to pick the coolest student spot, but if we had to choose we’d go for The Vaults.

The Vaults is an immersive theatre and art space found in the tunnels underneath Waterloo Station. It’s perfect for students because of the range of things on offer – everything from drag sets to weird and wonderful dinner theatre shows can be found there. And yes, obviously there is a bar or two there as well.

The Vaults, Leake St, Lambeth, London, SE1 7NN

2. Tokyo

Waseda is the best area for students in Tokyo, because of its proximity to lots of other cool spots like Shinjuku and Harajuku, without being quite as businessy or hectic.

Tokyo is another city that’s not exactly known for being friendly on the purse, but luckily there are a whole lot of budget restaurants students love in Waseda.

Behind the university there’s what’s called a “bento street”, popular with students because you can get cheap, quick eats from anywhere along the road. Lunches are priced between 300 and 600 yen (£2 – £4).

Behind Waseda University, 1 Chome-104 Totsukamachi, Shinjuku, Tokyo 169-8050, Japan

3. Melbourne

You can’t blame students for loving Melbourne – it’s got the Aussie weather and friendly locals, as well as being an international cultural hotspot.

It’s been ranked the world’s most liveable city more than once by the Economist Intelligence Unit, so all in all a great choice.

Head to Brunswick Street in Fitzroy to soak up the vibes – it’s full of art galleries, bookshops, cool coffee shops and hip bars. As far as somewhere for students to grab a drink, you’ll find them all at the Perseverance. It feels like a pub (and looks like one with all the red brick), but more often than not kicks off into a bigger party at night.

The Perseverance, 196 Brunswick St, Fitzroy, Vic, 3065

4. Montreal

Montreal is a diverse city and thus hugely welcoming for students.

Not only is La Fontaine Park a popular student area, but the uni population is supplemented by a lot of creatives and other interesting people. At its centre – if you didn’t guess from the name – is a beautiful park.

When the students are done enjoying the greenery, you can find them in hipster hangouts like the Réservoir. There’s a huge craft beer scene in Montreal and Réservoir taps into this, as well as boasting a rooftop patio.

Réservoir, 9 Avenue Duluth E, Montreal, QC H2W 1G7

5. Paris

The French capital fell in the rankings three places this year, but nabbing the fifth spot is still pretty impressive.

The high cost of living is somewhat balanced out by the relatively low tuition fees, as well as the wealth of things to do.

If you really want a taste of the eclectic student life in Paris, head to Eva Pritsky. It’s an underground flea market during the day, and turns into a bar with musical performances at night. After some time there you could either end up with a hangover or a new chair, but regardless you’ll definitely meet some interesting people.

Eva Pritsky, 5 Rue d’Eupatoria, 75020 Paris

6. Munich

If you’re a student in Munich and really want to get into the Bavarian spirit, your first port of call should obviously be beer-related. Luckily, there are plenty of beer halls in the German city – but which one to choose?

Barschwein is a favourite among students and other young people, and can be translated to the delightful “bar” and “pig”. All names aside, it’s a busy place for a reason – the beers are cheap and the crowd is cool.

Barschwein, Franzstraße 3, 80802, Munich

7. Berlin

Berlin is the second German entry in the top ten, and comes first in terms of affordability.

If it’s something else that Berlin is known for, it’s the nightlife. Students tend not to bother with the infamous Berghain, as it’s just too tricky to get in to. Instead, you can find them at Salon zur Wilden Renate, a nightclub which often hosts famous DJs.

It’s huge with multiple rooms, an outdoor area and a secret mini-club hidden in the attic. It’s designed like a labyrinth, so prepare to get lost in there.

Salon zur Wilden Renate, Alt-Stralau 70, 10245

8. Zürich

Zürich is an unusual entry on the list, as it’s not exactly renowned for being a young or boozy town. However, the fact that it’s so close to nature is what appeals to many students who choose to go there.

It’s an expensive city, so the drinking scene is pretty civilised, but it means students hang out in some particularly delightful bars – like Raygrodski.

It’s a hip, minimalist venue with an extensive cocktail list, and the surroundings are as cool as the clientele.

Raygrodski, Sihlfeldstrasse 49, 8003 Zürich

